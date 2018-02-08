Menu
Junior rugby league given a massive boost

COUP: Former Brisbane Broncos player Casey McGuire with club CEO Paul White at the Gladstone's Yaralla Sports Club.
NICK KOSSATCH
by

RUGBY LEAGUE: Brisbane Broncos' 2006 premiership star, Casey McGuire is gearing up to mentor the next generation of Central Queensland's rugby league talent.

And on the eve of tomorrow night's trial match between his former cluband CQ Capras in Theodore, the timing for McGuire's appointment as game development officer couldn't be any better.

McGuire in action at the Parramatta Eels.
His role in grass-roots development brings him to the region where the likes of Gladstone's Jyde Dwyer and Tyson White learned their trade.

McGuire will work with junior rugby league co-ordinators in Gladstone and Rockhampton and oversee primary and high school programs and junior clubs to increase junior player numbers in Central Queensland.

"I'm really excited about being back with the Broncos' organisation and really excited about delivering these community programs in Central Queensland," he said.

"The guys do a great job in Brisbane and we're looking forward to branching out up here."

McGuire said the focus was to have junior players remain in the game where otherwise they might quit the sport in their late teens.

"There's a lot of kids playing rugby league and they seem to drop off once they leave high school," he said.

"If we can keep the guys in the game a bit longer it would be great because it's a very popular sport and hopefully we can give back to the kids."

Gladstone Rugby League president Richard Duff was chuffed with McGuire's appointment.

"Mate, it's unbelievable for a regional area to have this and it's just not all about football," he said.

"It's about the community and you can see it means that much to him to have Paul White (Broncos' chief executive) flying in for this press conference."

McGuire spoke to Capras coach Kim Williams who said he was full of praise for the CQ players.

"Speaking to Kim, he's got some big wraps on the boys coming from Gladstone and it's just great for Gladstone to know that there is a pathway for them to go through the Capras," he said.

"You never know after that if NRL clubs are looking."

Meanwhile McGuire returns back to Gladstone on Sunday for the PCYC Emergency Services/Club sign-on day from 8am.

