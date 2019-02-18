Menu
MARVELLOUS CATCH THAT: Fraser Judd taking a ripper catch in the slips against Rockhampton.
Cricket

Junior representative competition gets positive feedback

NICK KOSSATCH
by
18th Feb 2019 11:00 AM
CRICKET: Gladstone's under-11 team finished a credible third in the U11 junior cricket carnival held in Biloela on the weekend.

But the most likely highlight was an incredible slips catch taken by Fraser Judd in the U11 game against Rockhampton.

BITS Cricket Club junior Fraser timed his leap to perfection to take one of the best catches seen in junior cricket.

After an unsuccessful day on Saturday, Fraser's Gladstone U11 team rallied on Sunday to win both its matches to finish third.

Rocky 1 were the winners of the U11 grand final against Central Highlands while Rocky 2 missed out in the grand final qualifier by the slimmest of margins.

The Rockhampton domination continued in the older age brackets.

The Beef Capital's U12 team beat Central Highlands in Emerald in the revised 30-over format.

Back in Gladstone, the port city's U16 side didn't feature in the decider.

The U16 grand final was won by Rockhampton's strong U15 team which beat its older U16 counterparts to remain undefeated.

Rocky's U13s team almost upstaged the Rockhampton U14 team in a tight grand final.

The winning runs were hit with just eight balls to spare by the older Rocky side.

Meanwhile the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated junior competition resumes this weekend.

Check the MyCricket website for times and venues.

Nick Kossatch

