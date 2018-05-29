Menu
Olivia Lester of the youth committee taking kids out to junior fishing lessons at Boyne Tannum HookUp 2018.
News

Junior HookUp participation increased on last year

MATT HARRIS
by
29th May 2018 4:30 AM

THE future of the Boyne Tannum HookUp remains in safe hands if 2018 junior participation numbers continue on their upward trend.

Junior numbers increased by five per cent on 2017, as did total participation numbers with the magical number of 3000 entries broken well before the event's cut-off time.

The 2018 HookUp had 3055 entries, which was the highest attendance in the three years since the current BTHU committee took over.

HookUp consultant Lyndal Hansen was ecstatic with the final figures.

"They have had some big ones in previous years but certainly for us it was the biggest one," she said.

 

Savannah Myles at Boyne Tannum HookUp 2018.
Junior entries increased from 700 in 2017 to 734 this year, an encouraging sign for the HookUp committee.

"There's a couple of aspects why we think those junior numbers are improving," Ms Hansen said.

"One reason is that we have a youth committee. The first time we had them was last year and those (youth committee) numbers are up on last year as well.

"Youth numbers have been growing; the youth committee is doing different activities and sending out the message to that age group."

Ms Hansen said the HookUp's Learn to Fish classes for young children were fully booked out, prompting the committee to rethink it's 2019 junior strategy.

"That tells us that young people are wanting to learn how to fish and families want to be involved by getting their kids taught, so next year might see that increase again if we put on more classes."

