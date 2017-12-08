Junior finalist nominee inspired by past film fests

PROUD: The Five Stages of Grief lead actress Claire McVinish-Downes and writer, director and editor Jasmine Prasser. The film is a finalist nominee in the Capricorn Film Festival.

PROOF that the arts are alive and well is embodied in filmmaker Jasmine Prasser, Gladstone's third finalist nominee at next weekend's Capricorn Film Festival.

Entered in the Junior category, Jasmine's film The Five Stages of Grief follows the story of 17-year-old Lara who receives negative test results during a doctor's visit.

The story follows her journey through the five stages of grief.

The Year 11 Gladstone State High School student said she was so inspired by last year's event that it prompted her to enter this year.

"We went to watch the festival last year and watched some space film,” Jasmine said.

"While the idea has nothing to do with that, the movie was just so good that the whole time I was thinking what we could do.

"Then it just came to me there.

"It didn't really have anything to do with the movies being played, just being in the atmosphere of the film festival and seeing people be successful.”

With aspirations of moving to Brisbane to study after school, Jasmine said she is hoping to make a career in film.

She said perfectionism was what drives her quality of work.

"Last year we were going to enter but it didn't work out. I didn't want to put my name on something I wasn't proud of,” Jasmine said.

"There's a lot of little things that if I had more time or better equipment that I would change.

"Considering it's my first independent project, I'm pretty proud.”

Lead actress Claire McVinish-Downes plays the main character, Lara, and was thrilled to be part of the film.

She said it was difficult playing a character so different from herself but she enjoyed the challenge.

"She's very different to me, she's very introverted,” Claire said.

"Her dress sense is very punk and she's a very dramatic character.”

While Jasmine is hopeful of snagging a win at the festival, she said she was excited just to take part.

"It's a big learning curve and I learnt a lot from making these kinds of movies,” she said.

"When I'm older I'll definitely try to make it into the open category.”