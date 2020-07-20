Menu
SHARING SKILLS: Two-time PBR national champion Aaron Kleier will be one of three instructors at the junior bull riding school in Middlemount. Picture: Contributed
Junior bull riders can learn from the best

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
20th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
BULL RIDING: Up and coming riders will get to learn from three of the best in the business next month.

The Central Rodeo Cowboys Association has organised a junior bull riding school at the Middlemount Rodeo Arena on August 1 and 2.

The instructors will be two-time PBR national champion Aaron Kleier and brothers Justin and Mitchel Paton, both former PBR Rookie of the Year winners.

CRCA president Danny Borghero said the school was designed to foster young talent and provide an introduction for newcomers.

“A lot of kids see the sport but discover there’s nowhere really to learn and get involved,” he said.

“We want to keep encouraging the kids who are already involved as well as those who are keen to get started or who have ridden just once or twice before.

“We’ve got three of the best instructors in Australia involved in Aaron, Justin and Mitchel. They know exactly what it takes to make it in this sport.”

Borghero was involved in bull riding for about 20 years, and loved the competition and the camaraderie.

He wants more people to get the chance to experience that as well.

Borghero said entries for the school would be capped at 60, with openings for poddy, steer, mini and junior bull riders.

The school would also feature a jackpot event, allowing participants to put into practice what they had learned over the weekend.

Nominations for the school are now open on 4927 1916. The cost is $120 for CRCA members and $140 for non-members.

