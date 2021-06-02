Julie Bishop upstages celebs at glitzy event

The former politician looked breathtaking in a figure-hugging dress, with Kyly Clarke and Delta Goodrem also making appearances.

She may stepped back from the spotlight after retiring from politics in 2019, but Julie Bishop still knows how to make an entrance.

The former deputy Liberal leader attended the First Nations Fashion + Design show during Afterpay Australian Fashion Week on Wednesday wearing a striking neon leopard print dress.

Ms Bishop paired the form-fitting outfit with sheer tights and black pointed pumps, wearing her hair back in a stylish updo.

She posted for photos at the event alongside singer Jessica Mauboy, who wore a long-sleeved beige dress for the event at Sydney's Carriageworks.

Elsewhere, both Delta Goodrem and Kyly Clarke embraced the boho dress code at We Are Kindred's garden party-style fashion show.

Goodrem looked hippie chic in a green floral-patterned midi dress which she paired with a pastel trench coat and lace-up white ankle boots.

Clarke also turned heads in a retro-inspired maxi dress that featured a '70s-style neckline and ruching.

She paired the look with brown ankle boots and a pretty purple knit.

Delta Goodrem looking every bit the boho rock star in this trench and dress combo. Picture: Matrix.

Kyly Clarke was pretty in pastels in this floral dress. Picture: Matrix.

Swimwear goes conservative at White Sands show

Wednesday also marked the first swimwear show for Fashion Week, with White Sands showcasing their resort 2022 collection at Carriageworks.

Compared to the underboob and "duct tape" trends that have taken over Instagram of late, White Stands' fabric cut-outs and G-string bottoms appeared almost conservative.

Colour was big at the show, with models sashaying down the runway in hot pink, midnight blue velvet and florals.

The raciest look was a black velvet bikini which featured a cut-out over the bust but was then paired with high-waisted bottoms.

