Julie Bishop tips NSW side in Gladstone NRL clash
IT'S a risky electoral strategy to take in must-win Central Queensland.
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has picked the NSW team to come out on top in Sunday's historic NRL match in Gladstone.
Ms Bishop was in town this morning visiting manufacturing company Purcell's Engineering with local member Ken O'Dowd.
When asked who she was tipping for Sunday's clash, Ms Bishop laid her cards out on the table.
"Do I really have to admit that I'm not a big NRL fan now that we've landed in Queensland?" she asked the media.
"I'm born and bred AFL, and my team is the West Coast Eagles.
"So if you want to translate that into Manly Sea Eagles, does that work?"
Mr O'Dowd quickly stepped in to make it clear who he was backing.
"If the Titans beat the Broncos last weekend, they'll surely beat Manly this weekend," he said.