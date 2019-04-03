Menu
Julie Bishop steals the Budget show

3rd Apr 2019 5:13 AM | Updated: 5:45 AM

 

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has handed down his first Budget including tax cuts for millions of Australians and a surplus for the first time in 12 years.

And while all eyes were meant to be on the treasurer it was hard not to be distracted by former Foreign Minister Julie Bishop attending her last Budget speech.

The retiring MP chose a very eye-catching, blue sparkly dress that was more disco than deficit and it didn't go unnoticed.

 

A surplus of sparkles. Picture Gary Ramage

The $2541 Orla dress by Rachel Gilbert is described on the designer's website as "perfect for a special occasion".

And if the Budget doesn't qualify as that then we'll pack up our red shoes and go home.

 

 

 

Ms Bishop wasn't the only one who opted to bring some bling to last night's Budget speech, with Mr Frydenberg's young daughter also opting for sparkles.

 

Has Julie Bishop just calculated her tax cut? Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

