Julie Bishop in the House of Representatives Chamber at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: Kym Smith
Politics

Julie Bishop quits politics in bombshell announcement

by Staff writer
21st Feb 2019 2:45 PM
IN A bombshell announcement, Julie Bishop has declared she will quit politics and not contest the next election.

The former foreign affairs minister told parliament today she had "reconsidered" her decision to run but believed the Coalition would win the election.

Ms Bishop's announcement comes a day after Liberal frontbencher Kelly O'Dwyer gave her valedictory speech in parliament.

Ms Bishop is the fourth high profile resignation after three senior government ministers announced they were quitting earlier this year.

"I have been contacted by a number of talented, indeed extraordinary, people, including women, who have indicated to me that should I not reconsidered the seat of Curtin, they would seek pre-selection from the Curtin division of the Liberal Party for that seat," Ms Bishop said

"Accordingly, I will not re-contest the seat of Curtin at the next election. And I will work hard in the meantime to assist a new Liberal candidates to win the seat.

"It is time for a new member to take my place."

More to come

