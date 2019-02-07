Menu
Julie Bishop has confirmed she intends to stand in this year’s election.
Politics

Julie Bishop finally decides on future

7th Feb 2019 2:51 PM

AFTER weeks of speculation, Julie Bishop has finally confirmed her next move in politics.

The former foreign minister under the ousted Turnbull government has confirmed she intends to run at the upcoming federal election, and will back Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"I am the preselected Liberal candidate for the seat of Curtin. I intend to run," she told reporters today, according to The Guardian.

Ms Bishop said she doesn't she doesn't accept polls that say the Coalition is going to lose, adding that Mr Morrison is the best person to lead the party to victory.

She also said she is not aware of colleagues planning to leave before the election.

There was earlier speculation Ms Bishop would abandon her safe Perth seat of Curtin ahead of the election, which will be held in May at the latest.

Last month, Mr Morrison said Ms Bishop had not updated him since she quit her Cabinet post following last year's leadership spill which installed him as Prime Minister.

"She said she was going to contest the next election and hasn't told me anything different since then," Mr Morrison told Seven's Sunrise last month.

