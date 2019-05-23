Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Roosters' Cooper Cronk and Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith mix it up in last year's grand final.
The Roosters' Cooper Cronk and Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith mix it up in last year's grand final.
Rugby League

Juicy odds for Cronk to score a perfect finale

by GREG DAVIS
23rd May 2019 4:28 PM

WHAT price a fairytale finish for retiring rugby league great Cooper Cronk?

$21 to be precise.

The former Australian, Queensland, Melbourne and current Sydney Roosters halfback announced this week that 2019 would be the final campaign of his glorious career.

And Ladbrokes have posted a market on whether or not Cronk can finish his stellar tenure in the best possible fashion.

Cronk is paying $21 to be the Clive Churchill Medallist in a Sydney Roosters victory in the 2019 decider to repeat the same double from 2012 when he was man of the match in Melbourne's grand final win over Canterbury.

Cooper Cronk is $21 odds to go out on the highest note possible. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Cooper Cronk is $21 odds to go out on the highest note possible. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

More Stories

Show More
clive churchill medal cooper cronk nrl grand final sydney roosters
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'Great opportunity': Gladstone at forefront of reef tourism

    premium_icon 'Great opportunity': Gladstone at forefront of reef tourism

    Environment 'This is the place where we can truly change the way people think about the planet'

    Brother-in-law needs stitches after one-punch attack

    premium_icon Brother-in-law needs stitches after one-punch attack

    News The pair got into a fight over a photo posted on Facebook

    'Outdated look': CBD to be given $2m footpath facelift

    premium_icon 'Outdated look': CBD to be given $2m footpath facelift

    News The project will be funded by council and the State Government.

    Animal rescue group's desperate plea for foster carers

    premium_icon Animal rescue group's desperate plea for foster carers

    News The group have 21 dogs in care and want to be able to take on more