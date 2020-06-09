Gold Coast halfback Ashley Taylor can avoid an NRL suspension despite being charged with dangerous contact.

Taylor was on Monday slugged with a grade one offence for his 67th-minute incident with Wests Tigers second-rower Luke Garner on Sunday.

The charge attracts a 100-point penalty, however, Taylor will be free to face South Sydney on Saturday if he takes the early guilty plea.

Titans teammate Sam Lisone is in the same position as Taylor after being issued with a grade one dangerous contact charge.

Lisone is in hot water for his 15th-minute tackle on Adam Doueihi.

The other player charged from matches in round four was Parramatta centre Waqa Blake, a grade-one careless high tackle for his shot on Manly's Danny Levi.

An early guilty plea will result in a $500 fine, which has been reduced to correlate with the pay cut the players have taken for the remainder of the season.

The normal figure for a grade one careless high tackle is $1500.

Originally published as Judiciary: Titans duo charged for dangerous contact in win over Tigers