First lego League, Gladstone, held at Central Queensland University.
Judges stunned at students' Lego robotic efforts

Gregory Bray
5th Nov 2018 8:00 AM
CENTRAL Queensland students stunned judges on Saturday as they completed space-related robotic challenges.

 

More than 200 people gathered at CQUniversity Marina Campus to cheer on 130 students competing in the First Lego League (FLL) tournament.

In its second event held in Gladstone, tournament director Sarah Jacob was delighted by the number of students competing.

Last year they had nine teams enter, and this year they had 20, including some students from as far as Emerald and Clermont.

The aim of the tournament was to develop programs to support astronauts living a long time in space.

"They had to design a programme for the theme," Ms Jacob said.

"Then they had to build and code their robots to perform challenges and missions.

Ms Jacob said the contest also encouraged team work and professionalism.

"It's not just the mechanics of programming and the technology," she said.

"They have to learn to work together, collaborate as a team.

"To learn how to succeed in times of stress."

