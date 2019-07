EISTEDDFOD: Gympie and District Eisteddfod entrant Makailei Bath trains at Karla's Dance Collective in Biloela.

EISTEDDFOD: Gympie and District Eisteddfod entrant Makailei Bath trains at Karla's Dance Collective in Biloela. Arthur Gorrie

"FANTASTIC” was the word on the lips of Gympie and District Eisteddfod dance adjudicator Amanda Jane Pearson.

JUDGEMENT: Dance Adjudicator Amanda Jane Pearson was impressed by the standard of competition among young dancers at the Gympie Eisteddfod, as was her scribe Judy Thomas. Arthur Gorrie

KEEPING TRACK: Eisteddfod volunteer Gwen Pengelly and secretary/treasurer Don Thomas do the accounting at the Gympie Eisteddfod. Arthur Gorrie

SEUSS: Abigail Tanner, a Cat in a Hat, takes Dr Seuss seriously and that must be that. Abigail is a student of the Sunshine Dance Centre at Caloundra. Arthur Gorrie

Joseph Kable and Leaha Hosking, backstage Eisteddfod volunteer and Joe's dance teacher from Focus on Dance in Gympie. Arthur Gorrie

COMPETITORS: Ashlyn Brault, Frankie Stewart and Amaya Brault, from the Sunshine Coast Conservatory of Dance take a break during the competition. Arthur Gorrie

She was setting about the difficult task of assessing and comparing the amazing efforts of the talented young competitors who gave their best on stage at Gympie Civic Centre yesterday.

"The standard of performance is wonderful,” the Brisbane based judge said.

"There were some lively performances this morning.

"Their technique is developing beautifully,” she said during a break.