Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Young mother Zoe Maree Hatch pleaded guilty to fraud
Young mother Zoe Maree Hatch pleaded guilty to fraud
Crime

Judge says criminals are taking courts 'for fools'

Geoff Egan
by
10th May 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A judge has declared many of his colleagues get "taken for fools” by the excuses and sob stories criminals give to courts and police.

Brisbane District Court judge David Reid said the legal system often accepted the tall tales and lies told them without question.

Judge Reid was sentencing Caboolture woman Zoe Maree Hatch who had pleaded guilty to fraudulently selling stolen jewellery to pawn shops in Gympie and Hervey Bay.

Hatch, 27, claimed stolen jewellery was hers to sell at multiple Wide Bay pawn shops. She sold the stolen goods for $1655.

When she was arrested she lied to police and claimed she had bought the jewellery at garage sales and on the internet.

But Judge Reid said it was far more likely she got the jewellery from her then partner who is currently in prison for burglary.

"I found it hard to believe that she bought them on the internet and at garage sales,” he said.

"Some other judges are just taken for fools with all this rubbish.”

Hatch's defence did not rely on her statement to police.

Most of the stolen jewellery has been returned to its owners, but some remains outstanding.

The court heard the mother of two has since moved away from the area and now lives at Caboolture.

Judge Reid said he took a dim view of people lying to police or the courts.

Hatch was sentenced to probation for 18 months. -NewsRegional

brisbane district court fraud judge david reid pawn shops zoe maree hatch
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Major $27m announcement as Brisbane Roar confirmed

    premium_icon Major $27m announcement as Brisbane Roar confirmed

    Breaking One of Gladstone's well-known sporting venues is in for a major overhaul, but not before the Roar arrive.

    • 10th May 2019 5:00 PM
    LOTTO: Why Gladstone is considered a lucky city

    premium_icon LOTTO: Why Gladstone is considered a lucky city

    News 'If this trend continues it could be a golden year'

    UPDATE: Two separate car accidents in Gladstone

    premium_icon UPDATE: Two separate car accidents in Gladstone

    News The incidents happened an hour after each other.

    FISHING WITH DAZ: High winds for the weekend

    premium_icon FISHING WITH DAZ: High winds for the weekend

    Fishing Weather holds out for the HookUp but forecast not as promising