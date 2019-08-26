Judge rejects request linked to Jay Brogden murder accused

Jay Anthony Brogden was last seen on April 21, 2007 at Cannonvale.

A MAN accused of murdering Jay Brogden 12 years ago has tried to have one of his court matters moved to Brisbane.

But Judge Brian Devereaux refused the request instead listing the case for mention in Mackay District Court next week.

The court heard Braddon Charles Peter Butler had allegedly breached both Supreme and District Court recognisance orders.

Judge Devereaux has asked lawyers for Mr Butler for a clear reason why the District Court matter should be moved.

Mr Butler is also facing a murder charge, which is in the Mackay Magistrates Court jurisdiction. Jay Brogden, 21 was last seen in Cannonvale on April 21, 2007.

The matter was listed for mention next Monday.