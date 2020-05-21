Jude Law to welcome sixth child

Jude Law is set to become a dad for the sixth time with new wife Phillipa Coan.

Recent photos see the star's 32-year-old psychologist wife with a noticeable bump while out shopping in North London.

Law already has five children with three previous partners.

Jude Law, 47, is expecting a baby with his wife Phillipa Coan, 32. Picture: MJ Pictures.

The Alfie star was previously married to actress Sadie Frost, but the pair divorced in 2003.

They have three children - Rafferty, 23, Iris, 19, and Rudy, 17.

Both Rafferty and Iris are models.

He also has a 10-year-old daughter called Sophia with model Samantha Burke, and a five-year-old daughter called Ada with singer-songwriter Catherine Harding.

Jude Law’s eldest, Rafferty Law, is 23-year-old model and aspiring actor. Picture: Getty Images.

His new wife's pregnancy comes months after Law revealed that he would "absolutely" be open to having more children.

The Talented Mr Ripley actor said: "I love it, so absolutely why not? I'm very lucky to be involved with someone I'm madly in love with.

"The idea of having more children would be just wonderful.

"We have an incredibly stable and healthy, wonderful family existence and that involves my kids who are young adults … and then the younger ones are just so much joy and so much fun."

Jude Law and Phillipa Coan were married in a low-key ceremony last year. Picture: Louis Wood/The Sun.

The couple were first spotted together in 2015, and were married at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in central London in May last year - three months after the actor announced their engagement.

They shunned showbiz pals and invited only close family to the low-key ceremony.

Jude met his ex-wife Frost on the set of Shopping when he was 22. The pair married a few years later in 1997.

It will be child number six for the actor. Picture: MJ Pictures.

Rudy, Rafferty and Iris are Law’s three children with Sadie Frost. Picture: Instagram.