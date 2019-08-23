Joyce daughter’s very public slap down of anti-abortion dad

Anti-abortion advocate Barnaby Joyce is said to be the best retail politician going around but he still can't sell himself to his daughter.

The former Nationals leader was the headline speaker at an anti-abortion rally on Tuesday night but Odette Joyce didn't appreciate her father's stance on the topic, publicly calling the New England MP out on social media.

An Instagram story posted by Odette Joyce, the daughter of former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce. Picture: Instagram

She shared a news article about him at the rally on her Instagram page with the addition of her own thoughts on her father's participation in the protest.

"And once again I do not support you," she posted, referencing the bitter split between her parents after Mr Joyce's scandalous affair with ex-staffer Vikki Campion.

At the protest Mr Joyce, who has four daughters to his ex-wife Natalie Joyce and two boys with Ms Campion, questioned the controversial NSW Government bill.

Barnaby Joyce spoke against the abortion bill at a rally in Sydney this week. Picture: Justin Lloyd

The bill, which has divided MPs within Premier Gladys Berejiklian's government, was passed by the lower house earlier this month but will not be debated in the upper house until mid-September.

"Surely in a civilised western society we don't propose that we have the capacity to kill a baby because it's a girl," he said.

Odette's slap down wasn't the first time she has spoken out against her father since the bitter split with her mother in 2018.

More than a year ago she posted a picture on Instagram of her with her mother and three sisters, Bridgette, Julia and Caroline.

Barnaby Joyce and Vikki Campion's new son, Tom, with their one-year-old son Sebastian.

"The real Joyce family," she wrote.

"#whosbarnaby."

The family rift opened when Mr Joyce left his wife of 24 years for Ms Campion.

Their first son, Sebastian, was born last April, two months after Mr Joyce, 52, was forced to resign as deputy prime minister over his extramarital relationship with his pregnant former staffer Ms Campion, 34.

Their second son Tom, named after Mr Joyce's grandfather, was born in June.