Joy and sadness as Sammie reveals first child on way

Without knowing it at the time, Channel 7 presenter Sammie O'Brien's early discovery that she was pregnant became the perfect parting gift for her husband Fraser Byrne's late father.

After being diagnosed with a brain tumour in October, Peter Byrne, 65, died in March a week after the couple told him they were expecting their first child, in what O'Brien said gave the family a moment of happiness in a difficult time.

"Obviously it's been the most horrendous couple of months of our lives, but it's been also kind of beautiful that this has happened, and for Fraser's mum it's really nice to know there's a baby coming. We're so excited," the Creek to Coast presenter, who is now 14 weeks' pregnant, told the Sunday Mail.

"He got to know, which was such a blessing, and he was super excited for us before he passed away."

Sammie O’Brien on her wedding day late last year.

Following the tumour diagnosis in late October, O'Brien, 28, and Byrne, 30, moved their wedding forward from May to December, tying the knot at The Calile rooftop in Brisbane within five weeks so that Byrne's father could attend.

"We were so lucky that we did that because he got to be there and otherwise he wouldn't have been," she said.

Having planned to start a family after they got married, O'Brien was surprised when she took a pregnancy test by chance while completing a scuba diving training course and discovered she was five weeks pregnant.

Byrne's father was the first person the couple told.

"You had to sign a waiver to say you weren't pregnant. The night before I thought I'd better just check, I didn't even think about it, and so I did the test," O'Brien said.

"We were so lucky because it happened so quickly and Fraser's dad was really unwell so we got to tell him about a week before he passed away."

"He was just so ecstatic for us, he was asking about schools, which was just so nice, so it was such a blessing that we found out really early."

O'Brien is due in late October and while they are keeping the sex of their baby a surprise, Byrne's instinct is that they will have a boy.

Sammie O'Brien and Fraser Byrne will make their home on a property in the Scenic Rim.

"I'd be happy either way but maybe there's an intuition there that, because of probably dad, I'm missing that male in my life," said Byrne, who runs residential development sales business Atlantis Property Group.

"It was bittersweet as well because as someone passed someone enters."

The couple, who also recently picked up their four-month-old Labrador puppy, Rex, from Gumtree, purchased a property in Tarome, outside Aratula in the Scenic Rim, where they hope to raise their family.

"We both wanted for our kids to have that (country life) growing up," Byrne said.

"We feel so excited," O'Brien added. "We are going to spend a lot of time out there once it's born."

"It was a year ago we got engaged. Now we are married with a kid on the way within a year and a puppy, so it's been a huge year."

O'Brien will continue filming Creek to Coast and Weekender for Channel 7 throughout her pregnancy.

"They're so good with that at work. Everyone's had kids and it's like it's no different, you just don't do the skydiving trips or the brewery trips but apart from that I'll keep filming until it gets too uncomfortable to do it, and then I'll be straight back," she said.

Originally published as Joy and sadness as Sammie reveals first child on way