GALLERY: Help find these Gladstone Region lost pets

HERE TO HELP: Volunteer Josie Carr with her dogs.

OUR pets are much more than just animals we take care of.

They are part of the family.

When a pet goes missing, you can search the streets, ask your neighbours and call their name, but after a while there's only so much you can do by yourself.

That's when Josie Carr steps in to help.

The dedicated volunteer is one of almost 50 people across Queensland who have stepped up to manage one of 23 regional Facebook pages as part of the Queensland Lost Pet Register.

Each QLPR page keeps track of all the missing, found and sighted pets reported to them on Facebook, via the QLPR website or by email.

They also track pets published on Gumtree, the RSPCA's lost and found register, ads in newspapers and pound and animal shelter pages.

Each pet is posted on a region page as well as the Queensland page, which has almost 200,000 followers.

Josie has been running the Gladstone page for almost two years now.

"Losing a pet is such a stressful and emotional time for owners so helping them with advice and support is so important," she said.

"I follow up on all our posts at least once a month, and if the pet is still missing I re-post the notice.

"Not long ago I had a lady message me who wanted to list her dog as missing.

"Not five minutes before, he had been reported to me as found, so I was able to tell her where her dog was - now that is a great outcome."

QLPR committee member Lauren Cumner said the Gladstone region was lucky to have a reliable and caring person like Josie running its page.

"Josie has built the Gladstone page up to what it is now and she really does love it," Lauren said.

While the QLPR has minimal overhead costs due to the fact it is run entirely by volunteers, the organisation is looking to raise money to start a pound fees assistance fund - which would provide interest-free loans to people whose pets have been impounded.

"Each year far too many loved pets are put to sleep or end up in the care of animal rescue groups for re-homing, simply because the owner doesn't have hundreds of dollars to get them out of the pound," Lauren said.

"We are also always looking for new page administrators, so I really encourage anyone interested in joining our team to contact us through Facebook or our website."

