Teen faces court charged with doctor’s murder

A 19-YEAR-OLD man accused of killing Brisbane doctor Luping Zeng will stay behind bars until his matter is dealt with next month.

Joshua Hamilton fronted Brisbane arrests court on Tuesday facing six charges including murder, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing shortened firearms and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Brisbane doctor Luping Zeng. Picture: Facebook

Dr Zeng was allegedly shot in the chest in the garage of his home at MacGregor, on Brisbaneâ€™s southside, about 11.40pm on April 15.

Hamilton was remanded in custody with no appearance required at Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 13.