How Akuna Skateboards is helping Indigenous youth
Offbeat

Josh is changing lives, one skateboard at a time

Jenna Thompson
1st Oct 2020 11:00 AM
JOSH Carmody is on a mission to ignite a love of skateboarding among Indigenous youth, and he's doing it one skateboard at a time.

Last year, Mr Carmody founded Akuna Skateboards, an initiative designed to help build confidence and create community around the popular sport.

"I got a lot of benefit from skating when I was a kid I really found a home among the community of skaters … they really took me under their wing and it just makes you feel like you're wanted," Mr Carmody said.

"Akuna Skateboards is an initiative to get as many Indigenous kids into skating as possible and see the many benefits it brings."

Mr Carmody upcycles used skateboards to create one-of-a-kind custom designs for paying clients.

Akuna Skateboards founder Josh Carmody.
"All the proceeds from that goes towards creating boards that I can donate to kids," he said.

"I also have a range of Akuna merchandise, like hoodies, caps, socks and shirts available to purchase."

With the blessing of Gumbaynggirr Elders, Mr Carmody has incorporated ancient symbols into the Akuna brand along with a nod to iconic skateboarding documentaries Dog Town and Z-Boys.

"It was really important for me to work with the Elders and get permission, and they're stoked for me to be doing something like this which is fantastic," he said.

Mr Carmody's next goal is to work with award-winning construction company Convic Skate Parks to design a mobile skatepark which can be taken to remote Indigenous communities.

"I want to see this go all the way around Australia," he said.

"I'm just going to keep going until it happens."

Check out Akuna Skateboards on Facebook or Instagram.

Grafton Daily Examiner

