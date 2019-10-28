Jones won’t rule out Ford-Farrell switch

Eddie Jones could reconsider his midfield axis for the final despite the fine defensive performances of George Ford at five-eighth and centre Owen Farrell against the All Blacks.

"Yeah they (Ford and Farrell) defended well against New Zealand but next week is another situation," Jones said.

"We'll look at how we need to play and what the opposition are going to bring to the party and then we'll decide on selection."

Jones will prevent England from basking in the glory of their Rugby World Cup victory over New Zealand in order to sharpen minds on the only prize that really matters.

South Africa edged Wales 19-16 in a grim second semi-final at International Stadium Yokohama to set-up a repeat of the 2007 global showpiece that was won 15-6 by the Springboks.

Jones was present in the stands alongside defence coach John Mitchell to watch the Springboks outmuscle Warren Gatland's men with a conservative game plan based on forward power.

England have surged to the summit of the global rankings at the All Blacks' expense and Jones insists they have the higher gear needed to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy for a second time.

When asked about his noticeable lack of jubilation after the semi-final victory, Jones said: "It's because we've got another week to go.

"We want to be the best in the world and we're not. So we're not going to be satisfied until we're the best in the world.

"It's about making sure no-one gets too far ahead of themselves and this team has got no reason to, because we haven't achieved what we want to achieve."

It was an ugly spectacle that ended Wales' world title pursuit and Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus promised more of the same against England.

"We've given ourselves a chance. We've played four games with England in the last 18 months and it's 2-2," he said.

"Obviously they're a lot better than when we last played them and we saw that in the way they dismantled New Zealand.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure that the World Cup final will be won by a very expansive style and wonderful tries - it might be, I might be wrong - but I think we'll go and try and grind it out."