Eddie Jones apologises for accusing journo of racism

EDDIE Jones has been forced into a grovelling apology after accusing a journalist of mistaking him for "another half-Asian person".

The 60-year-old England rugby boss made the tasteless racial swipe during his media appearance ahead of Monday's Ireland clash, The Sun reports.

A reporter asked the half-Japanese Aussie: "You've talked before about your meditation. Are you still doing that and how has it helped you?"

To which, Jones replied: "I don't think I've ever spoken about meditation.

"You must be thinking about someone else. Maybe another half-Asian person? Maybe we all look the same?"

Two hours afterwards, Jones said sorry after his outgoing press chief was asked for an explanation.

The Aussie had previously spoken about engaging in mindfulness, which was what the reporter was referring too.

Eddie Jones during a press conference at Pennyhill Park.

An RFU spokesman said: "Eddie made an off-the-cuff comment which was not intended to cause any offence.

"He has spoken to the journalist privately explaining this and apologised, which was accepted."

Jones has taken the unprecedented step of fronting England media access every day, breaking with the protocol of placing his entire coaching team on circulation for interviews.

The Australian has been in a combative mood since his appearances first began last Thursday, and a week later he continued to adopt a bellicose tone.

Jones's crass joke is the latest twist in a Six Nations that has resulted in his methods putting his four-year stewardship under pressure.

In 2018, a mouthy Jones had to say sorry to Bath owner Bruce Craig for describing him as the "Donald Trump of rugby".

Jones also sounded off before the Six Nations kicked off by warning France to expect brutality in their opener in Paris - which England ended up losing.

Two seasons ago a video emerged of Jones calling Ireland "scummy" and Wales a "little s*** place".

Speaking at a sponsors' event, Jones had said: "We've only lost one Test to the scummy Irish."

And explaining a story about a Japan team losing to Wales at the same event, he said: "Wales! Who knows Wales? It's this little s*** place that has three million people!"

The England rugby team are fourth on the Six Nations ladder after two matches.

Former Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll described Jones this week as a "scaremonger" who overstepped the mark, although he added that he was always fascinated by his rhetoric.

England face Ireland at Twickenham on Monday, needing victory to remain in title contention.

