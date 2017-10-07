29°
Jones backs CQUni in fight against funding cuts

NOT HAPPY: Senator Chris Ketter, CQUniversity Associate Vice-Chancellor Owen Nevin, MP Stephen Jones and local AWU organiser Zac Beers.
NOT HAPPY: Senator Chris Ketter, CQUniversity Associate Vice-Chancellor Owen Nevin, MP Stephen Jones and local AWU organiser Zac Beers. Andrew Thorpe
Andrew Thorpe
by

THE STEADY stream of federal Labor figures making their way through the seat of Flynn continued yesterday with a visit to Gladstone from Shadow Regional Communications Minister Stephen Jones.

Mr Jones said he tried to visit central Queensland "whenever there's a parliamentary break".

The MP met with CQUniversity Associate Vice-Chancellor Owen Nevin, Queensland Senator Chris Ketter and former candidate for Flynn Zac Beers to discuss the government's higher education funding reforms.

CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Scott Bowman last month walked back his initial support for the reforms, which he said would mean the university would have to look at reducing the level of services it provided in Gladstone.

"(CQUniversity) is a vital institution here in Gladstone and for central Queensland," Mr Jones said yesterday.

"As a result of legislation passed through the parliament... they are going to be hit with $30 million worth of cuts.

"Universities around the country are struggling (so any cuts) will end up in staffing."

ON THE DEFENCE: Education Minister Simon Birmingham.
ON THE DEFENCE: Education Minister Simon Birmingham. Alistair Brightman

Education Minister Simon Birmingham defended the government's education reforms earlier, telling The Observer taxpayer funding for universities had grown at twice the rate of the economy since 2009.

"Our reforms still see university teaching revenue grow by a further 23 per cent over the forward estimates... just growing at a more sustainable trajectory to ensure the ongoing viability of generous higher education funding and access," Mr Birmingham said.

