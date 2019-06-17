Menu
Jon Snow ‘apologises’ for GoT ending

by New York Post
17th Jun 2019 5:16 AM

A deepfake video of Jon Snow apologising for the final season of 'Game of Thrones' - saying, "When the Starbucks cup is the smallest mistake, you know you f - ked up," has gone viral.

According to the New York Post, the video titled "Breaking: Jon Snow finally apologised for Season 8" was posted late last week by the Eating Things With Famous People channel on YouTube, and had racked up 1.25 million views by Sunday.

 

A viral video has poked fun at season 8 of Game of Thrones, including the disappointing script. Picture: YouTube
A viral video has poked fun at season 8 of Game of Thrones, including the disappointing script. Picture: YouTube

 

In the video, Snow, played by Kit Harington, references how a coffee cup was accidentally left on a table in front of Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) in episode 4 of the final season, which was widely panned by fans. Another editing mistake saw Jamie Lannister's formerly chopped-off hand mysteriously grow back.

Deepfake Snow says, "It's time for some apologies. I'm sorry we wasted your time. I have more lines in this video than I had in the last season. I'm sorry for that. And I know nothing made sense at the end.

 

Jon Snow 'deepfake' video parodies how sloppy fans found season 8 of Game of Thrones. Picture: YouTube
Jon Snow ‘deepfake’ video parodies how sloppy fans found season 8 of Game of Thrones. Picture: YouTube

"When the Starbucks cup is the smallest mistake, you know you f - ked up. We take the blame. I'm sorry we wrote this in like six days or something. Now … let us burn the script of Season 8. And just forget it forever. F - k Season 8!"

 

In the GoT 'deepfake' video, fans point out some of the shortcomings of the hit show's final season. Picture: YouTube
In the GoT ‘deepfake’ video, fans point out some of the shortcomings of the hit show’s final season. Picture: YouTube

 

GoT is compared to that other disappointing show's final season: Lost. Picture: YouTube
GoT is compared to that other disappointing show’s final season: Lost. Picture: YouTube

 

The film comes after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg became the latest victim of deepfake, a video doctored using AI to make it appear someone is saying something they never said.

Facebook has, however, taken a neutral stance on deepfakes and has allowed the Zuckerberg video to remain on its platform Instagram.

Sheryl Sandberg is expected to address the issue and wider concerns about the spread of misinformation during her keynote at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity on Wednesday.

 

The real Kit Harrington was not apologetic about the show, and remained defiant in the face of critics. HBO
The real Kit Harrington was not apologetic about the show, and remained defiant in the face of critics. HBO

 

Meanwhile the real Harington has been more defiant in the face of critics of the final season of the hit HBO show.

"Whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their judgment on it, in my head they can go f - k themselves," he told Esquire, "Because I know how much work was put into this."

Watch the video here:

 

 

More than 1.6 million people have "signed" a Change.org petition demanding a remake of the last season "with competent writers". However there are four prequel spin-offs in the works at HBO, with one reportedly already filming in Belfast, Ireland under the working title Bloodmoon.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

