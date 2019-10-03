Menu
Was Joaquin Phoenix's awkward interview with Jimmy Kimmel a sketch?
Celebrity

Joker star humiliated on live TV

by Andrew Bucklow
3rd Oct 2019 8:51 AM

TALK shot host Jimmy Kimmel has been slammed for embarrassing Joaquin Phoenix during an interview.

Phoenix appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the Joker movie, which is released in cinemas today.

Towards the end of the interview, Kimmel seemingly surprised the actor by playing an out-take from the movie which he claimed was sent to him by director Todd Phillips.

In the out-take clip, Phoenix is shown snapping at a crew member for "whispering" on set.

"The constant whispering, just shut the f**k up, dude," Phoenix can be heard saying. "I'm trying to find something real."

He also says, "I know you started the f***ing Cher thing, Larry … making fun of me. Like I'm a f***ing diva. It's not even an insult. Cher, really? Singer, actor, dancer, fashion icon - how's that a f***ing insult?"

Check out the clip below:

 

 

When the clip finished playing, a clearly uncomfortable Phoenix said, "This is so embarrassing".

The actor appeared to be genuinely mortified as Kimmel pressed him for details about Larry and what made him snap on set.

"Look, sometimes movies get intense because there are a lot of people in a small space and you're trying to find something," Phoenix said.

 

"That was supposed to be private. I'm embarrassed, I'm sorry about that. I'm sorry you guys had to see that," he said to the studio audience.

The actor also apologised to Larry who according to Deadline is Joker director of photography, Lawrence Sher.

"I am sorry but he did whisper constantly while we were trying to work … it was wrong of me, I'm sorry, but he shouldn't have done it," Phoenix said.

After the interview aired in the US, viewers slammed Kimmel online for humiliating Phoenix on his show.

 

 

 

 

 

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker which hits cinemas today.
Joaquin Phoenix in Joker which hits cinemas today.

 

It's entirely possible however that the out-take and Phoenix's reaction was a sketch and that the actor was in on it the whole time.

As we know he does have form in this department. In 2009 Phoenix made headlines around the world with a bizarre appearance on David Letterman's talk show. It was later revealed to be a spoof that featured in his mockumentary I'm Still Here.

