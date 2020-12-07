‘Joker’ motorcyclist becomes dad days after tragic death

Kerri Barbeler said her son Bradley Homan (right) was a dedicated dad to son Lucas (front). Picture: Supplied

The young motorcyclist who tragically lost his life on Brisbane Valley Highway last week has today become a father.

Bradley Homan, 21, died when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a truck along the highway in Toogoolawah in the early hours of Thursday morning. Police said they were preparing a report for the coroner.

His mother Kerri and stepfather Tony Barbeler revealed today from their Woodford home the beautiful memories left behind by their son - a dedicated father from Deception Bay.

Bradley was expecting the birth of his second son, a little brother for one-year-old son Lucas, when the tragedy happened.

Baby Caleb was born just days after the motorcycle crash that claimed the life of his father, Bradley Homan. Picture: Supplied

This morning Bradley's family were blessed with the arrival of Caleb George Homan - a ray of sunshine for the grieving family.

"The kids were his world," Mrs Barbeler said.

"(Caleb's arrival) might help bring some of the joy back.

"It's helped ease the pain a little bit, as much as it hurts."

Mrs Barbeler said Bradley had worked at a local meatworks "but when he became a dad, that's all he wanted to do".

"He was looking forward to having another boy."

The couple had spent the past few days caring for little Lucas, and Mrs Barbeler said that despite his age, the sweet toddler knew something was not right.

"We had his dad's car here... (when we picked it up) there was kids' music playing in the CD.

"(Lucas) was very clingy to me, he was going down to the car... he knew there was something wrong.

"He adored his dad."

Bradley Homan’s son Lucas “adored his dad”. Picture: Supplied

Tragically, Bradley is the second child Mrs Barbeler has farewelled - Bradley's sister Tiffany passed away in 2001, aged five.

"Bradley used to go to her grave all the time."

Mrs Barbeler said her son would be farewelled next Wednesday and would be laid to rest with the sister he loved so dearly.

Mr Barbeler said his stepson would be remembered for an unwavering dedication to family and friends - including making regular trips to visit his grandmother and mow her lawn.

"If anyone needed him he would drop everything," Mr Barbeler said.

"He always had the time to go visit everybody.

"It didn't matter if it was a couple of hours' drive."

Bradley Homan has been remembered as a much-loved larrikin and joker. Picture: Supplied

But the couple said it was Bradley's distinctive cheeky, inner prankster that would be missed most of all, along with his ability to make those he loved smile, often.

"He was such a beautiful kid," Mrs Barbeler said.

"Our practical joker, always stirring us up.

"He used to stick all these magnets on our roof where Tony couldn't reach them.

"(When he'd come to our front door) he'd never stop ringing the doorbell from the minute he got there till we opened it.

"He was always jumping out and scaring us.

"Just little jokes, constantly."

For Mrs Barbeler, frequent calls from Bradley's school came hand in hand with the role of mother to a true larrikin.

"He was very naughty at school, because he was very intelligent.

"(One day school called to say) Bradley has removed all the planks off one of the buildings.

"I used to make beef jerky and I knew when he'd been because it would be nearly all gone.

"He wagged school one day and he hid up a tree... and we seen him... wearing a bright blue shirt.

"He did Tough Mudder with us - and he wore pure white.

Bradley Homan (centre) wearing his not-so-white Tough Mudder outfit, with his mum Kerri Barbeler and sister-in-law Clerissa Barbeler. Picture: Supplied

"He's a wonderfully happy clown.

"We'll miss his antics."

A Go Fund Me campaign has been set up for Bradley's family as they come to terms with his loss.

It was prepared by his cousin Naomi Myers, one of a cast of friends and family who have rushed to support Bradley's family.

"They have been absolutely wonderful," Mrs Barbeler said.

"Everyone's gathered and are supporting us."

More local news:

Customer punches Aldi worker in the face

Ubet worker stoke $15k from employer

Man dies after Bribie Island crash

Originally published as 'Joker' motorcyclist becomes dad just days after tragic death