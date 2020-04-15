Joining forces to support region’s veterans

Peter Young, Robert Bragge, Graham Rutherford, Harry Tattersall, Jon Felton and Sian Felton as the RSL Gladstone Sub-Branch and Young Veterans Central Queensland join forces to create care packs for veterans and war widows, April 15, 2020.

YOUNG Veterans Central Queensland and RSL Gladstone Sub-Branch have banded together to show support for the region’s veterans and war widows.

RSL Gladstone president Harry Tattersall said they were putting together care packages for veterans in need during COVID-19.

“Some of them are not on very big money, some of them have been stood down because of the coronavirus and we’re just helping them out,” Mr Tattersall said.

“It’s for the welfare of the veterans and their families, that’s what we’re here for.”

Coles also got on board, donating a $100 voucher which went towards the purchase of bread, milk, TimTams and a variety of other items for the packs.

The packages were then delivered to war widows, in their 80s and 90s, and veterans.

Young Veterans CQ president Jon Felton said there were a lot of young and old veterans at home in isolation and the packages were a way to collaborate with the RSL and remind veterans that support was available.

Mr Felton said veterans shouldn’t be afraid to put their hand up for help.