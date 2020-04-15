Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peter Young, Robert Bragge, Graham Rutherford, Harry Tattersall, Jon Felton and Sian Felton as the RSL Gladstone Sub-Branch and Young Veterans Central Queensland join forces to create care packs for veterans and war widows, April 15, 2020.
Peter Young, Robert Bragge, Graham Rutherford, Harry Tattersall, Jon Felton and Sian Felton as the RSL Gladstone Sub-Branch and Young Veterans Central Queensland join forces to create care packs for veterans and war widows, April 15, 2020.
News

Joining forces to support region’s veterans

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Apr 2020 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUNG Veterans Central Queensland and RSL Gladstone Sub-Branch have banded together to show support for the region’s veterans and war widows.

RSL Gladstone president Harry Tattersall said they were putting together care packages for veterans in need during COVID-19.

“Some of them are not on very big money, some of them have been stood down because of the coronavirus and we’re just helping them out,” Mr Tattersall said.

“It’s for the welfare of the veterans and their families, that’s what we’re here for.”

Jon Felton and Harry Tattersall as the RSL Gladstone Sub-Branch and Young Veterans Central Queensland join forces to create care packs for veterans and war widows, April 15, 2020.
Jon Felton and Harry Tattersall as the RSL Gladstone Sub-Branch and Young Veterans Central Queensland join forces to create care packs for veterans and war widows, April 15, 2020.

Coles also got on board, donating a $100 voucher which went towards the purchase of bread, milk, TimTams and a variety of other items for the packs.

The packages were then delivered to war widows, in their 80s and 90s, and veterans.

Young Veterans CQ president Jon Felton said there were a lot of young and old veterans at home in isolation and the packages were a way to collaborate with the RSL and remind veterans that support was available.

Mr Felton said veterans shouldn’t be afraid to put their hand up for help.

More Stories

care packages coronavirusgladstone gladstone rsl rsl gladstone sub branch young veterans
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Biloela family Federal Court ruling expected in days

        premium_icon Biloela family Federal Court ruling expected in days

        News Decision will help determine whether family held in detention can return home.

        • 15th Apr 2020 2:17 PM
        Survey looks at effects of coronavirus pandemic on wellbeing

        premium_icon Survey looks at effects of coronavirus pandemic on wellbeing

        Health CQUniversity needs adults to participate in the COVID-19 survey

        Cash injection for community kindergartens

        premium_icon Cash injection for community kindergartens

        News The Queensland Government funding will save jobs and provide free kindy for kids of...

        • 15th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
        CRIKEY! Croc’s snappy visit to Gladstone

        premium_icon CRIKEY! Croc’s snappy visit to Gladstone

        News It is the fifth croc sighting for Gladstone this year.