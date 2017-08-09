Join the trail, sign yourself up on Thursday

TRASH AND TREASURE: The Garage Sale Trail promises something for everyone.

THE national Garage Sale Trail, supported by Gladstone Regional Council, will start in October with registration for the event starting tomorrow.

Garage Sale Trail was created by the not-for-profit, Garage Sale Trail Foundation, which started the event in Bondi Beach in 2010. The aims were to encourage reuse (instead of sending items to landfill), to celebrate creativity and to bring communities together.

The sale has become a national event in the past seven years and now, as a marker of its success, the event will run the whole weekend of Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22.

Gladstone Regional Council is aiming for 100 registrations to break the previous record for the number of sellers within the Gladstone Region.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the number of Garage Sale Trail sellers within the Gladstone Region had grown steadily in the three years that the council has supported the trail.

"Last year our region recorded its highest participation by sellers with 80 individual and group sales registered for the sale day,” Councillor Burnett said.

According to Garage Sale Trail, last year, the event saw 321,000 people involved at 15,151 sales nationwide.

These sales represented over two million items for sale/reuse. The average household sale made $379, community groups $650 and schools $1500. In total nearly $4 million worth of goods were traded on the day.

Register for free to host your own Garage Sale Trail event online from Thursday, August 10 at www.garagesaletrail.com.au and check out their tips for sellers.

You can also find out more information or register by phoning council's strategic community inclusion officer Luis Arroyo on 4976 6300.