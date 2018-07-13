Catch the PWA fundraising event and support outback Qld

ISABEL Barnett has been a member of the Presbyterian Women's Association since her mother enrolled her at age 18.

She was once state president and is now vice-president and local branch president.

The Presbyterian Women's Association will hold its annual fundraiser in Gladstone on Thursday and Isabel has been busy making sure the event is a success.

Some of the items available at the Presbyterian Womens Association's annual fundraiser to help pastors support remote farmers. Matt Taylor GLA120718PRES

"We'll have the musical society for entertainment and councillor Cindi Bush will give a talk," Isabel said.

Usually the event attracts about 80 people.

It's a great feeling of fellowship to see so many people, Isabel said.

"People from various churches come along, plus anyone else who'd like to come along. It's not a heavy religious event."

The PWA has been established in Australia since colonisation.

Funds raised by the event will go towards helping pastors and their partners travel outback Queensland, visiting remote properties and providing moral support to residents.

"There's been some terrible hardships pastors have come across," Isabel said.

"A couple of years ago they arrived at a property where the man had just finished shooting his cattle and then shot himself. They arrived when the family found him."

The fundraiser will be held at the Presbyterian Church Hall in Goondoon St on Thursday at 9.30am. Entry is $10. A morning tea and light lunch will be provided.