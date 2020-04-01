Join the cause: Elderly in isolation need your help

Boyne Tannum Meals on Wheels vice chairman Carolyn Murdoch and volunteers Tara Guerassimoff and Shannon Wright March 31, 2020

Boyne Tannum Meals on Wheels vice chairman Carolyn Murdoch and volunteers Tara Guerassimoff and Shannon Wright March 31, 2020

VOLUNTEER groups are calling on more people to help cook, deliver meals or just listen to elderly stuck in isolation.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison advised Australians over the age of 70 to stay at home and self-isolate to the “maximum extent” in his address last Sunday night.

Boyne Tannum Meals on Wheels often deliver meals to the elderly stuck in isolation.

Vice chairwoman Carolyn Murdoch said it had been a challenge as a lot of volunteers were over the age of 70 and had to self-isolate for their own wellbeing.

Boyne Tannum Meals on Wheels deliveries going out the door, March 31 2020

“A lot of volunteers have had to step back or been asked to step back for their own health,” Ms Murdoch said.

It comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk prepares to today launch the ‘Care Army’, an army of volunteers and professionals to help protect the state’s senior citizens from the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Murdoch said the organisation was looking for younger volunteers who could do administration work, cook and deliver meals to clients.

Boyne Tannum Meals on Wheels vice chairman Carolyn Murdoch and volunteers Tara Guerassimoff and Shannon Wright March 31, 2020

“The delivery work is what we were really desperate for a couple of weeks ago,” she said.

Gladstone Senior Citizens Centre administrator Leanne Kendrick said people could even help out by lending an ear.

“Our committee being all volunteers, they just lend an ear and do what they can for them.”