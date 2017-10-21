Join the Baha'i community on a special day

THIS weekend, across the globe, members of the Baha'i faith will celebrate the 200th birthday of the faith's founder Baha'u'llah.

The Gladstone's Baha'i community will honour the event with an afternoon tea at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens, on Sunday. All members of the public are invited to attend.

Event organiser Roza Baker has lived in Gladstone for 17 years and was brought up within the Baha'i faith.

"I'm really excited to be at this period, it's an auspicious occasion,” she said referring to the 200th birthday milestone.

Baha'u'llah was born in 1817 in Tehran, the son of a wealthy nobleman, he devoted himself to caring for the poor.

He envisioned a united global society founded on justice and peace. He taught respect for diversity based on the conviction that all people are equal members of one human family.

"The essence of the faith is about unity; unity of humanity, mankind, and unity of thought, that's the basis” Ms Baker said.

The faith worldwide is based on Baha'u'llah's teachings about the equality of women and men, the abolition of extremes of wealth and poverty and the establishment of an equal standard of human rights for all people.

the Baha'i community is hoping the weather clears up before tomorrow. They chose the Botanic Gardens as their venue in part because of Baha'u'llah's love of nature.

Ms Baker said the Gladstone Baha'i welcome more engagement with the wider community.

"It's not about having to be Baha'i,” she said.