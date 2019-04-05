Join in 'unlimited' fun as youth week launches off

UNLIMITED IDEAS: Youth Week 2019 kicked off at Gladstone PCYC with a special launch event yesterday attended by Port City Power QBL players. PICTURED: Player Kyle Tipene.

UNLIMITED IDEAS: Youth Week 2019 kicked off at Gladstone PCYC with a special launch event yesterday attended by Port City Power QBL players. PICTURED: Player Kyle Tipene. Matt Taylor GLA040419YOUTH

YOUTH week is now underway after a launch event at PCYC Gladstone yesterday afternoon.

Councillors, community organisations and players for the Port City Power QBL team gathered at the event as kids celebrated what's to come.

While there are plenty of fun activities on offer for kids, the week is about developing and furthering young adults through education and self-awareness.

Gladstone Region Councillor Glenn Churchill said it was important for the community to help raise the next generation.

"Council makes a commitment annually to celebrating youth week,” he said.

"This is an opportunity for us and community organisations to come together and do a number of different activities to celebrate the importance of youth.

"It's the families that raise a child but it's the community who help develop those youth and the community have a responsibility in that continued development of young people.

"We have to produce a safe, controlled and healthy environment.”

The week includes 10 days of free activities designed for ages 15-24 across the region as part of Queensland Youth Week.

Activities are not limited to fun and games but include motivational speakers, personal development and education pathways information.

The theme for 2019 is 'unlimited', celebrating the boundless energy young people bring to our communities and encouraging them to look to the future and see limitless possibilities.

Cr Churchill said youth week had many benefits.

"The fact is young people do fall off the pathway of life from time to time and it's important as community leaders and responsible people to help those young people,” he said.

"We're fortunate that we have a number of programs around the community but it'snot just about activities.

"It also allows the young ones to say what do I do after youth week because it's about highlighting the many opportunities that may be available.

"Therefore they can broaden their networks and position themselves in a way they may perhaps get other opportunities out of that like volunteering.”