Join in Stockland’s virtual kids holiday program

Join celebrity chef Miguel Maestre in a virtual cooking class for kids on July 10, through Stockland Kin Kora’s virtual fun at home program. Picture: Supplied by Channel 10.

STOCKLAND Kin Kora has launched a virtual fun at home program for kids this school holidays, featuring cooking classes and gardening workshops.

This new campaign is meant to inspire creativity and challenge kids to have fun, while also continuing to explore new learning.

“We have a lot of great virtual activities planned – from a kids live-streamed cooking class with celebrity chef Miguel Maestre, to on-demand gardening workshops and DIY fun at home,” Stockland group marketing manager Ben Allen said.

“We’re bringing the usual fun of school holidays to families who are choosing to spend more time at home.

“With the implications of COVID-19 on many of our customers’ minds, we still wanted to be able to continue to curate these great experiences that people have come to know of Stockland, while also understanding the need to deliver on these expectations remotely given the circumstances.”

The live-streamed kids cooking class with Miguel Maestre will be held on Friday, July 10, at 6pm.

If you want to participate you are encouraged to download and purchase the ingredients list in advance which can be found on their nearest Stockland retail centre’s website, and then simply tune in to join Miguel in cooking his famous gnocchi and chocolate fondue dessert garden.

“We’re also excited to host our Little Eco Gardeners workshops which will be available to be streamed on-demand, showing kids how to start their own herb gardens along with lots of other fun gardening activities, songs, stories and entertainment,” Mr Allen said.

The Little Eco Gardeners workshop will be available on Friday, July 10.

For more information visit the Stockland Kin Kora website.