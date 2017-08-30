Join in community bowls for Brent this Friday

Brent Holland has inspired many events in his memory.

THE Gladstone bowls club will be a sea of Hawaiian shirts after 5pm on Friday, September 1, with the local community banding together to honour Brent Holland, who passed away in February after a battle with leukaemia.

Brent loved his Hawaiian shirts, and a portion of the funds raised at the "Bowl for Brent” event will go to the Leukaemia Foundation.

Jon Kane, an electrician with Gladstone Ports Corporation, worked with Brent for three years and has organised a team of players for Friday's big event.

He remembers Brent, who was 20 when he died, very fondly.

"He was great, he was young, very enthusiastic, eager to learn, (he) loved being an apprentice,” Jon said.

"He loved to go fishing, his dad was a crabber (in Gladstone).”

Brent was in his fourth year as an electrical apprentice at GPC and was not far away from finishing his apprenticeship.

A few weeks ago, Jon and other friends of Brent went in the Relay for Life under the name "Brent's Bogans”.

They raised more than $4500 on his behalf.

Brent's mother Jenny Holland has set up a group, "Bleed 4 Brent”, Jon said.

"Anybody who goes along and gets a blood donation can be part of that group.”

Over 100 blood donations have been given in Brent's name so far this year.

"He's obviously touched a lot of people with his enthusiasm, even when he was crook it was never 'woe is me',” Jon said.

There's still room to attend the "Bowl for Brent” event: book at the Bowls Club on 4972 1191.

The cost is $20, a barbecue will be provided, the bar will be open and there will be music playing.