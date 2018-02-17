JOIN IN: Boyne River paddle offers help to young veterans

The Boyne-Tannum RSL Club is taking to the water for an adventure activity tomorrow.

IN IT'S mission to connect with current and past defence members, the Boyne-Tannum RSL Club is taking to the water for an adventure activity tomorrow.

Five two-person kayaks will paddle from Turich-Mann Bridge at Benaraby to the mouth of the Boyne River, opposite Wyndham Park.

The RSL's "pilot event" aims to get veterans and members currently serving together to socialise and participate in group, outdoor activities.

"This is the first one but if it goes well we might upscale it from there," sub-branch delegate Josh Campbell said.

Mr Campbell said the activity was particularly focussed on young veterans who tended not to seek help.

"We have a lot in the community who live in isolation not knowing there's other people who are like-minded," he said.

"They end up fighting their battles by themselves so this is a chance to get to know each other and keep an eye on each other."

Mr Campbell said a lot of young veterans moved to Gladstone because "that's where the work is".

"But they just don't realise there's others all around them," he said.

The paddle to the Wyndham Park area, along Olunda St, Boyne Island, will kick off at 7am.

Veterans, current service members and their families and friends are invited to attend a relaxing barbecue post-paddle from 11am.

A playground for small children and toilet facilities are provided at the park.

A representative from the Department of Veteran Affairs will also be there to offer welfare support and information.

Mr Campbell said the RSL club hoped to put on more adventure activities later this year.