Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Johnson urges EU to compromise on Brexit

20th Aug 2019 7:51 AM

BRITISH Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on Germany and France to compromise on Brexit, cautioning that the United Kingdom would be ready to leave the European Union without a deal on October 31 if necessary.

"We will be ready to come out on October 31 - deal or no deal," Johnson told reporters on Monday.

"Of course, our friends and partners on the other side of the Channel are showing a little bit of reluctance to change their position - that's fine - I am confident that they will."

When asked what his visit later this week to Berlin and Paris would achieve, Johnson said: "I hope that they will compromise - they have seen that the UK parliament has three times rejected the Withdrawal Agreement, the backstop just doesn't work, it is not democratic. I hope they will see fit to compromise."

"I want a deal, we are ready to work with our friends and partners to get a deal but if you want a good deal for the UK you must simultaneously get ready to come out without one," Johnson said.

More Stories

boris johnson brexit europe

Top Stories

    Resort set for rejection at today's council meeting

    premium_icon Resort set for rejection at today's council meeting

    News The development has been in the pipeline for years.

    DAY 2: Lowmead fire still burning

    premium_icon DAY 2: Lowmead fire still burning

    News Firefighters will continue to strengthen containment lines.

    $30m beach front tourism project hits the market

    premium_icon $30m beach front tourism project hits the market

    Property Residential lots, plans for caravan park and resort on market.

    IN COURT: 73 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 73 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    News Each day a number of people appear in Gladstone court.