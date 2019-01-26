John's journey to becoming an Australian citizen

CALL TO CITIZENSHIP: John LaFave talks about his experience of moving from America to Australia at the GRC's Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony.

CALL TO CITIZENSHIP: John LaFave talks about his experience of moving from America to Australia at the GRC's Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony. MIke Richards

JOHN LaFave said he doesn't being described as an Australian with a bad American accent.

Mr LaFave was the guest speaker at the Gladstone Regional Council's Australia Day and Citizenship Award Ceremony and recounted his story about moving to Australia.

"In 1976 my US Navy nuclear warship had been banned from entering New Zealand and we were re-directed to Tasmania," he said.

"It was the first time I'd set foot in Australia and I was overwhelmed by the friendly charm of the people.

"Coming from Detroit this was a new experience for me.

"Two years later we sailed into Perth and I found the same friendliness there too."

Returning to the US Mr LaFave completed a degree, but Australia was always on his mind.

"I didn't feel like I fit in back in the USA," he said.

"In December 1981 I'd finished college, spent Christmas with my folks, and in January 1982 I was living in Hobart as a permanent resident.

I was keen to be here, what a lovely country this is.

"All the benefits of social democracy, universal health care, the right to protest and free speech and religious freedom.

"I'd travelled all over the world and I'd never found a better place to live."

Mr LaFave quickly integrated and began to raise his family.

"I had to make a few adjustments though," he said.

"I watched Australian Rules football, which I nicknamed 'Fumble Ball'.

"And at the cricket I asked my friend when the game was going to start and he told me they'd been playing for half an hour."

He said becoming an Australian citizen was a deeply personal choice.

"But if I was going to live here permanently I knew I should become a citizen," Mr LaFave said.

"You don't lose your heritage living here, but I put my allegiance to Australia first.

"I even learned to eat Vegemite; and like it.

"People hear my strong American accent, but when I use Australian colloquialisms they say, 'You really are an Australian!'

"I always respond by saying 'Too bloody right mate.'

"I am an Australian, I'm home."