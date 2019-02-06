Confident Hoppa wants $50k pay packet on himself

John Hopoate and Paul Gallen will mix it up soon. Picture: Paul Braven/AAP

JOHN Hopoate has asked for upfront payment of his purse to fight Paul Gallen so he can lay a bet on himself to earn $250,000.

After seeing that he is a $5 outsider with betting agencies to defeat Gallen on Friday night, Hopoate approached fight promoter Matt Rose to immediately secure his fight $50,000 pay packet on Tuesday.

"I'm paying $5 so I want to bet on myself and make a quarter of a million dollars, because I am that confident,' Hopoate said.

"I'm going to beat him, so why shouldn't I be able to earn more money out of this?"

Rose confirmed that Hopoate had asked for his payment early, but did not oblige.

"He has been asking for his purse upfront, but obviously we can't pay him until after the fight is completed," Rose said.

Hopoate is annoyed that he is such an outsider in the grudge match, to be held at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion.

"It's funny but also insulting that I'm paying that much, they're saying Gallen is five times better than me as a fighter, but he's only fought first-time fighters," Hopoate said.

"He is 8-0, but the guys he's fought had never fought before. I'd be 8-0 as well if all I did was fight first-timers.

"I am going to stop him early, these betting agencies have no idea what's coming.

Hoppa is full of confidence he’ll prevail as an underdog. Picture: Dan Himbrechts

"They think that because I've been out of the ring for a while, or that I'm 45, that I can't win. But they never gave George Foreman a chance either when he knocked out Michael Moorer to win the heavyweight title and he was 47."

Gallen has fought three debutants in his professional career; NRL players Bodene Thompson and Junior Paulo, and Fijian amateur boxer and lower league player Puna Rasaubale.

He defeated Anthony Watts and Randall Rayment who had each had one professional bout, and Ryan Carr Ketu who had two.

He's fought Herman Ene Purcell twice, the first time when Purcell had two bouts under his belt, the second when he'd had 11.

Gallen is a short-priced favourite to win the fight. Picture: Dylan Robinson

In comparison, Hopoate (12-5, 11KO) fought world champions or contenders Oliver McCall, Bob Mirovic, Colin Wilson and Shane Cameron before stepping away from boxing in 2010, only to return to challenge Gallen now.

Hopoate revealed he's shed 10kg in the past six weeks after embarking on a strenuous training program.

"The one thing I know about Gal is that he's going to be fit, so I've really worked hard," Hopoate said.

"I was 122kg six weeks ago and now I'm down to 112kg, it's the best shape I've been since I can remember.

"I've been doing a lot of sprint training, I've stayed away from the junk food and soft drinks I love so much, I have pushed myself to the limit and I just can't wait to get into that ring now."