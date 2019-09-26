Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his mid 20s is in a critical condition after being hit by a car at Glasshouse Mountains and carried 50m on the bonnet before being thrown into a gully.
A man in his mid 20s is in a critical condition after being hit by a car at Glasshouse Mountains and carried 50m on the bonnet before being thrown into a gully.
News

Jogger’s horrific injuries revealed as police launch appeal

Shayla Bulloch
26th Sep 2019 11:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have detailed the horrific injuries a jogger suffered when he was hit by a car on the Sunshine Coast.

Beerwah Police officer-in-charge Tully Anderson said the man in his 20s suffered spinal fractures and a severe brain injury as a result of the incident on Saturday.

The man was running along Old Gympie Rd, Glass House Mountains about 11.15am when he was struck from behind by a car.

He was carried 50m on the bonnet before being catapulted into a gully.

Bystanders ran to the man's aid, pulling him from the water and performing first aid.

The man was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital by the Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anderson said the man remained in intensive care.

A Forensic Crash Unit spokesman said preliminary investigations indicated the man had been jogging in a northerly direction when he was hit by a car travelling in the same direction.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to contact them.

More Stories

beerwah police critical condition glass house mountains jogger qas qps road running royal brisbane and women's hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    $500m Gladstone solar farm progressing

    premium_icon $500m Gladstone solar farm progressing

    News CONSTRUCTION won’t start this year but a proposed solar farm at Aldoga is progressing.

    Why Tannum was chosen for six new drum lines

    premium_icon Why Tannum was chosen for six new drum lines

    News Six of 17 new drum lines in Qld were placed at Tannum yesterday.

    Woman warned of jail time after $11 theft

    premium_icon Woman warned of jail time after $11 theft

    News A GLADSTONE woman has been warned she could go to jail if she adds another stealing...

    Event funds still open

    premium_icon Event funds still open

    News Events promoting community pride, boosting the economy and positively promoting the...