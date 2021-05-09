JOG ON: 1770 Festival Fun Run is back in 2021

The 1770 Festival Fun run is back on for 2021, to be held on Sunday, May 23 and starting from the SES grounds at Seventeen Seventy.

It is time to celebrate everything great about the Agnes Water and 1770 region while stretching the legs and improving your fitness.

The 1770 Festival is back for 2021, May 21 to 23, and features Australian music legend Troy Cassar-Daley.

The Festival will be held at the SES grounds on Captain Cook Drive, Seventeen Seventy.

The Fun Run will be held on Sunday, May 23, with runners and walkers of all ages and abilities invited to take part in either two kilometre and five kilometre courses.

This will be a COVID-safe event with physical distancing and other hygiene protocols in place.

Dressing up is encouraged with a range of prizes on offer for the best costumes in line with this year’s race theme – “The Spirit of 1770”.

There are two age categories for runners and walkers this year: under 14s or 14 and over.

Children under the age of 11 should be accompanied by a parent, guardian or other designated adult of the parents’ choice for the duration of the race.

Race fee includes free entry into the 1770 Festival plus many great prizes up for grabs to all participants in the random prize draw held after the race. Enter now HERE.

Festival Tickets for entry to the main precinct at the 1770 SES Grounds from May 21-23, 2021 are now on sale HERE as well as all the latest information about the 1770 Festival plus everything you need to know about the local area, from accommodation to services.

Extend your stay and explore pristine beaches, an extensive range of wildlife and, of course, the Southern Great Barrier Reef right on our doorstep.

The 1770 Festival in 2021 is proudly supported by the Queensland Government, Tourism and Events Queensland and the Gladstone Regional Council.

