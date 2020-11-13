Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The RSPCA in investigating after a tiny baby kangaroo had to rescued after being shoved into a post box.
The RSPCA in investigating after a tiny baby kangaroo had to rescued after being shoved into a post box.
News

Joey kangaroo found shoved in post box

by Danielle O’Neal
13th Nov 2020 9:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE RSPCA is investigating after a joey was reportedly shoved into an Australia Post post box this morning on the Gold Coast.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Pimpama crew were called to a Gold Coast post box about 6.40am after a baby roo was reportedly put inside.

An RSPCA spokesman said they have lodged a cruelty complaint and will be looking into the matter.

It is unknown who put the kangaroo in the post box.

A joey has been rescued from a post box on the Gold Coast. Picture: Queensland Fire and Rescue Service
A joey has been rescued from a post box on the Gold Coast. Picture: Queensland Fire and Rescue Service

"A quick response from our crew and Australia Post with the post box keys, meant the joey was out in no time," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services wrote online.

The joey is safe and has been taken to wildlife carers.

Originally published as Joey kangaroo found shoved in post box

animal cruelty wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Violent sex offender sentenced to indefinite custody

        Premium Content Violent sex offender sentenced to indefinite custody

        Crime The man with a history of rape, wilful exposure and assaults occasioning bodily harm has been named a danger to the community.

        REVEALED: The extent of Gladstone’s public housing shortage

        Premium Content REVEALED: The extent of Gladstone’s public housing shortage

        News Young families and homeless singles are sleeping in cars as they wait for places to...

        Sex offender failed to report he was staying with boy, 12

        Premium Content Sex offender failed to report he was staying with boy, 12

        Crime The indiscretions came to light after the man failed to report two new tattoos.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 12.