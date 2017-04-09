Joel Munns recovering after Blackwater stabbing

Ethan McLaughlin, Mitch Power and Joel Munns who were involved in a traumatic attack in Blackwater Friday night.

IT ALL appears to have started as a minor argument in a pub and ended with Blackwater man Joel Munns fighting for his life in a Brisbane hospital.

All hell had broken loose on a quiet night on Friday in the small mining town.

Joel, 26, was at the pub with mates Mitch Power and Ethan McLaughlin.

Police allege just before midnight a man approached two other men on Mulga Street.

A physical altercation occurred between the men during which the first man allegedly produced a knife, wounding the two men.

Police said a third man who attempted to intervene in the altercation also allegedly received knife wounds during the incident.

Members of the public subdued the armed man until police arrived.

A 36-year-old Blackwater man has been charged with one count each of attempted murder, acts intended to maim or disfigure, unlawful wounding, assault occasioning bodily harm, and going armed so as to cause fear.

He is due to appear in the Emerald Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Joel was taken to Blackwater Hospital for treatment of stab wounds to his back, abdomen, chest and wrist.

With his life in the balance, he was then transported to Brisbane for surgery.

Mitch, who had just got off the phone with his life-long friend this morning, said Joel was now in a stable condition but still in a lot of pain.

He could not speak higher of his mate.

"He is just a great, fun loving guy, he always has a smile on his face," he said.

"Just one of those great characters. He knows so many people, so the phones have been off the hook.

"He went to St Brendan's College for a few years then finished schooling in Blackwater.

"He is going to be off work for a long time though."

Mitch and Ethan were both taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A Go Fund Me page has since been set up for Joel.

He is currently needing help with his medical, recovery and rehabilitation costs.