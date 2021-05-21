Joel Edgerton is a dad.

The 46-year-old actor revealed that he and his partner, stylist Christine Centenera, recently welcomed their first child.

"I just ran away from the hospital for a moment," Edgerton shared in a new interview with Oprah Winfrey. "I can't even put it into words. I'm in love."

The Zero Dark Thirty star said he almost missed his child's birth because he was busy filming in a different part of the country, but thankfully made it in time.

"I was very nervous because I was working in Queensland and there are some border issues with Sydney and Queensland that pop up," the Underground Railroad star said. "I was getting very nervous that I'd get stuck."

Fortunately, Edgerton said he had some "wonderful" colleagues who wouldn't allow him to miss the special milestone.

"We will move heaven and earth to make sure you don't miss something this important," the actor said the colleagues told him, joking, "I would've done a Tom Cruise - 'How do you work this thing?'"

He didn't reveal the child's name or any additional details.

The mostly private couple initially met 20 years ago but only started dating in 2018 while they were both in New York, according to a Vogue profile on Centenera published last year. She said they now share homes in both Sydney and in Noho.

"The fact that we don't work in the same industry is refreshing for us," she told the magazine of their relationship. "We're in awe of what each other does."

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Joel Edgerton welcomes first child