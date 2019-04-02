No slow Joe wants fast start against Chooks

Joe Ofahengaue is seen during the Brisbane Broncos training session in Brisbane, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Joe Ofahengaue will be out to reverse Brisbane's trend of slow starts when they travel to Sydney this weekend.

The big prop revealed his frustration at being shut down early in each half during the Broncos' Round 4 loss to St George and knows they'll need to score first if they're to upset the Roosters at home.

"Obviously a lot of little things were lacking on Thursday night against the Dragons for us towards the back end of the game, but it's also just starting off again slow on both sides of the halves," he said.

"If we can just fix that up and lay a good platform for the half, then we'll be right."

Brisbane shot out of the blocks in their Round 2 win over the Cowboys but Ofahengaue believes his side were too reliant on individual brilliance last week.

"I think it was some of our talent that kept us in the game, you know."

If you watch the game back, Jimmy Roberts scores that long try and obviously he gets some lucky bounces off balls and that's what kept us in the game.

Brisbane Broncos player Matt Lodge is available for selection this week. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

"Just learning off last week, you can't really come in and start off slow against teams like that. St George have a got a good forward pack and obviously the roosters have a good forward pack too, so we're just going to have to try and muscle up and try and control them too."

The 23-year-old was also excited to see how Matt Lodge performed in his return from suspension.

"He got unlucky with that penalty and obviously he's going to come back and he's eager to go. He's been training his butt off."