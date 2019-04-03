Menu
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jonas forced to sign NDA over GoT ending

by Lindsey Kupfer
3rd Apr 2019 7:02 AM

EVEN Joe Jonas had to sign legal documents to make sure he remained quiet after learning how Game of Thrones ends.

"He was actually on set for most of it, so he kind of figured it out," Sophie Turner said of her fiance on Good Morning America. "Then he had to sign an NDA."

Turner, 23, added, "He had to have like full photo approval, his camera was covered up, everything."

 

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas during Republic Records Grammy after-party.
When asked if Jonas, 29, is good at keeping secrets, she laughed and said, "No, he's terrible".

Jonas and Turner began dating in late 2016 and announced their engagement in October 2017.

Game of Thrones returns for its final season on April 15 on Fox Showcase at 11am AEST with an encore screening at 8.30pm.

 

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams as Sansa and Arya Stark in Game of Thrones.
This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

