Jockey ruled out of meeting after dramatic sinkhole incident

JOCKEY Gemma Steele, who fell during the track "sinkhole" incident at Calliope races last Saturday, has been ruled out of Friday's Rockhampton Newmarket meeting.

Steele fell from the Andrew Suli trained Party Pardee during the third race after the track surface gave way about 30m past the winning post.

The rest of the race meeting was subsequently called off.

A jockey stands in the sinkhole which opened up on the Calliope racetrack during a race meeting last Saturday.

Steele said she was originally looking to have rides on the Newmarket card, but she was still experiencing some pain and a doctor on Tuesday advised her to get an ultrasound on her left shoulder.

"I was hoping to be right to ride at Rocky on Friday and Wondai on Saturday so it's a bit of a let down really," she said.

"I had two or three rides earmarked for Rocky.

"It's disappointing because my more important meetings were coming up in the next couple of weeks."

Gladstone-based Steele will require a medical clearance before she can ride in races again.