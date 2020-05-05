Menu
A star jockey was taken to hospital and his horse was put down after a horror fall on the final jump at Warrnambool today.
Horses

Jockey hospitalised, horse dies in fall

by AAP and staff writers
5th May 2020 3:20 PM

Jockey Steven Pateman has been taken to hospital with concussion after a fall in a maiden hurdle at Warrnambool.

Pateman was riding the $2.50 favourite Sir Isaac Newton, who was in front when he fell at the final jump in Tuesday's Carlton Draught Maiden Hurdle (3200m).

The jockey was ruled out of the remainder of Tuesday's all-jumps program on the opening day of the two-day carnival and was taken to the Warrnambool hospital for further tests and observation.

Pateman was to ride Zed Em for trainer Patrick Payne in the day's feature, the Grand Annual Steeplechase (5500m) and has been replaced by Aaron Lynch.

Sir Isaac Newton suffered a fractured shoulder in the fall and was euthanised.

Sir Isaac Newton during trackwork.
Sir Isaac Newton during trackwork.

His trainer Ciaron Maher was hopeful the damage wasn't too great but it became clear the eight-year-old's shoulder was in a bad way.

"He travelled really well and he was going to win but he didn't measure the last properly and came down very hard," Maher said.

It was just the horse's second race over the hurdles. He started strongly, heading to the front of the field and having no issue with the first few jumps but tired as the 3200m race wore on before falling with the finish line in sight.

Sir Isaac Newton was formerly owned by Lloyd Williams and finished seventh in the 2017 Caulfield Cup before joining the stable of Maher and David Eustace this year.

The stayer had made his connections nearly $578,000 in prize money over 25 starts.

Originally published as Jockey hospitalised, horse dies in fall

