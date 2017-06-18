68 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

JOB OPPORTUNITIES: Cr Cindi Bush has compiled a list of more than 60 jobs taking applications right now.

WITH UNEMPLOYMENT a growing problem in the region - jumping to 6.7% in the March quarter - an increasing number of Gladstone locals are on the hunt for work.

Councillor Cindi Bush today took the opportunity to compile a list of job opportunities being advertised on a variety of platforms - all accepting applications right now.

"I thought it was a good thing to do, because a lot of people when they become unemployed have to down-size their internet plan and going through all the different pages can use a lot of data," Cr Bush told The Observer.

"These aren't the only jobs available, so people should have a look through here but also make sure they check all the other different agencies and sites including Workpac, Engage, Downer, Manpower.

"I also haven't included all the FIFO jobs, so people should keep an eye out for those as well."

LOOKING OUT FOR UNEMPLOYED: Councillor Cindi Bush.



LIST | Gladstone region jobs on offer

1. ADMINISTRATION OFFICER

Gladstone Regional Council

https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155635906…/edit

2. EVENTS ASSISTANT

GECC Gladstone Regional Council

https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155664833…/edit

3. GANGER

Gladstone Regional Council

https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155676347…/edit

4. GANGER

Gladstone Regional Council (Miriam Vale Depot)

https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155677095…/edit

5. LABOURER

Gladstone Regional Council

https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155645464…/edit

6. RECORDS MANAGEMENT OFFICER

Gladstone Regional Council (Calliope)

https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155664719…/edit

7. PARKS AND ENVIRONMENT SUPERVISOR (South East Region)

Gladstone Regional Council (Agnes Water/1770)

https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155734549…/edit

8. CIVIL PROJECT ENGINEER

Golding Contractors Gladstone

http://www.golding.com.au/careers/current-vacancies/

9. CIVIL SUPERVISOR

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Civil-Supervisor-Gl…

10. POLYWELDER EOI

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Polywelder-Expressi…

11. PROJECT MANAGER EOI

McCosker Contracting

http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Project-Manager-Gla…

12. CIVIL SITE AND PROJECT ENGINEERS

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Civil-Site-Project-…

13. CARPENTER

Monadelphous Gladstone

https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…

14. CRANE / SCAFFOLDING / RIGGING SUPERVISOR EOI

Monadelphous Gladstone

https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…

15. MECHANICAL FITTER

Monadelphous Gladstone

https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…

16. SCAFFOLDERS

Monadelphous Gladstone

https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…

17. SCHEDULER EOI

Monadelphous Gladstone

https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…

18. MARINA ADMINISTRATION OFFICER

Gladstone Ports Corporation

http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/RECRUITMENT_-_Advertisement_-_Mari…

19. PROCESS CONTROL SUPERINTENDENT

Gladstone Ports Corporation

http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/RECRUITMENT_-_Advertisement_-_Cont…

20. CONTRACTS ADVISOR

Gladstone Ports Corporation

http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/Advertisement_Contracts_Advisor_CO…

21. SPECIALIST CONTROL SYSTEMS ENGINEER

Gladstone Ports Corporation

http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/RECRUITMENT_-_Advertisement_-_Spec…

22. PRODUCTION PROCESS ENGINEER

Cement Australia Yarwun

https://cement-australia.workable.com/j/8B95CFD7B6

23. TANKER OPERATORS EOI

Cement Australia Yarwun

https://cement-australia.workable.com/j/4D570CF005

24. MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND EXECUTION MANAGER

Cement Australia Gladstone

https://cement-australia.workable.com/j/FD80047390

25. GRADUATE CHEMICAL ENGINEER

Southern Oil Refinery Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/33665589…

26. CLIENT SERVICES OFFICER

GTC Financial Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/33703241…

27. THEATRE TECHNICIAN

GECC Gladstone Regional Council

https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155644411…/edit

28. AREA MANAGER

NQ cranes Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/33701514…

29. MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTANT (PART TIME)

Gladstone Airports Corporation

https://www.seek.com.au/job/33692892…

30. REPLENISHMENT TEAM MEMBER

Woolworths Gladstone Valley

https://career10.successfactors.com/career…

31. DETAILER

Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/33657668…

32. TRAINEESHIP- CONSERVATION AND LAND MANAGEMENT

Co Act Community Solutions Gladstone

https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2278824621…

33. DELIVERY DRIVER/YARDSMAN

Calliope

https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2271343202…

34. CASUAL DISABILITY SUPPORT WORKERS (3 POSITIONS)

Edmen Gladstone

https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2278825071…

35. ASSISTANT MANAGER

Williams Shoes

https://www.seek.com.au/job/33700714…

36. PROCESS ENGINEER

Rio Tinto

https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…

37. PROCESS TECHNICIAN

Rio Tinto Yarwun

https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…

38. 2018 APPRENTICESHIP INTAKE - ELECTRICAL, MECHANICAL FITTER, DIESEL FITTER

BSL Boyne Island

https://pacificaluminium.applynow.net.au/…/PacAl16-2018-app…

39. CASUAL TRADES ASSISTANT

Fenner Dunlop Gladstone

http://www.fennerdunlop.com.au/…/fenner-car…/view-positions…

40. SALES ASSISTANT

Smoke Mart Gladstone

http://careers.peregrine.com.au/…/smokemart-giftbox-gladsto…

41. TEAM MEMBER

Pizza Hut Gladstone

https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGWebHost/jobdetails.aspx…

42. DRIVER

Pizza Hut Gladstone

https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGWebHost/jobdetails.aspx…

43. SHIFT MANAGER

Pizza Hut Gladstone

https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGWebHost/jobdetails.aspx…

44. PROCESS OPERATORS EOI

QAL Gladstone

http://www.qalcareers.com.au/dspJobView.cfm?jobID=2591

45. PROCESS TRAINEES

QAL Gladstone

http://www.qalcareers.com.au/dspJobView.cfm?jobID=2591

46. CASUAL SENIOR HR TRUCK DRIVER

Dirt Cheap Gladstone

http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/dirt-cheap-50-callemondah…/

47. COACH DRIVER

Workpac Gladstone

https://www.workpac.com/transport-shipping-logis…/…/1247855…

48. WORKPAC 32 REGIONAL POSITIONS AVAILABLE

https://www.workpac.com/advancedsearch.aspx…

49. CASUAL MERCHANDISER

Powerforce Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/33667868…

50. MECHANICAL FIELDS SERVICE AND WORKSHOP TECHNICIANS (2 POSITIONS)

Prime Rentals Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/33673950…

51. CRYOGENIC LAGGERS AND SHEET METAL WORKERS

Bellis Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/33683022…

52. LEARN TO SWIM INSTRUCTORS

Lane 4 Aquatics (Gladstone Pool)

https://www.seek.com.au/job/33687348…

53. MC/HR DRIVERS EOI

Adecco Gladstone

https://www.adecco.com.au/…/expression-of-interest-…/1224274

54. EDITOR

Gladstone Observer

https://www.seek.com.au/job/33691040…

55. APPRENTICE TELECOMMUNICATIONS TECHNICIAN

CSE Comsource Gladstone

http://www.skillsroad.com.au/…/apprentice-telecommunication…

56. CAR CARE/AFTER MARKET SALES CONSULTANT

Motor One Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/33678554…

57. VALVE TECHNICIAN

Score Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/33663017…

58. HEAVY DIESEL MECHANIC

Toll People Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/33695146…

59. TEACHER

Autism Queensland Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/33688570…

60. BOILERMAKER

MEA Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/33664815…

61. AUTO ELECTRICIAN

Blomfield Excavations Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/33665303…

62. HOUSEKEEPER

Uni of QLD Heron Island Research Station

https://www.seek.com.au/job/33703225…

63. LABORATORY SUPERVISOR

Southern Oil Refinery

https://www.seek.com.au/job/33692574…

64. BARISTA

Say Espresso Bar Tannum Sands

https://www.seek.com.au/job/33662397…

65. MEDICAL RADIOLOGY RECEPTIONIST

Central Queensland Radiology Gladstone

https://au.indeed.com/…/Medical-Radiology-Receptionist-84fd…

66. PART TIME TRAVEL CONSULTANT

Queensland Rail Gladstone

http://careers.pageuppeople.com/…/travel-consultant-part-ti…

67. BARISTA/FRONT OF HOUSE MANAGER

The Junction Tannum Sands

http://careers.pageuppeople.com/…/travel-consultant-part-ti…

68. EXPERIENCED BACKHOE, EXCAVATOR, ELEVATING SCRAPERS, COMPACTOR AND GRADER OPERATORS

Blomfield Excavations Gladstone http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/blomfield-excavations-gla…/