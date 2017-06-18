24°
News

68 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

Andrew Thorpe
| 18th Jun 2017 1:14 PM
JOB OPPORTUNITIES: Cr Cindi Bush has compiled a list of more than 60 jobs taking applications right now.
JOB OPPORTUNITIES: Cr Cindi Bush has compiled a list of more than 60 jobs taking applications right now. Michaela O'Neill

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH UNEMPLOYMENT a growing problem in the region - jumping to 6.7% in the March quarter - an increasing number of Gladstone locals are on the hunt for work.

 

Councillor Cindi Bush today took the opportunity to compile a list of job opportunities being advertised on a variety of platforms - all accepting applications right now.

 

"I thought it was a good thing to do, because a lot of people when they become unemployed have to down-size their internet plan and going through all the different pages can use a lot of data," Cr Bush told The Observer.

 

"These aren't the only jobs available, so people should have a look through here but also make sure they check all the other different agencies and sites including Workpac, Engage, Downer, Manpower.

 

"I also haven't included all the FIFO jobs, so people should keep an eye out for those as well."

 

LOOKING OUT FOR UNEMPLOYED: Councillor Cindi Bush.
LOOKING OUT FOR UNEMPLOYED: Councillor Cindi Bush.


LIST | Gladstone region jobs on offer

 

1. ADMINISTRATION OFFICER
Gladstone Regional Council
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155635906…/edit

2. EVENTS ASSISTANT
GECC Gladstone Regional Council
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155664833…/edit

3. GANGER
Gladstone Regional Council
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155676347…/edit

4. GANGER
Gladstone Regional Council (Miriam Vale Depot)
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155677095…/edit

5. LABOURER
Gladstone Regional Council
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155645464…/edit

6. RECORDS MANAGEMENT OFFICER
Gladstone Regional Council (Calliope)
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155664719…/edit

7. PARKS AND ENVIRONMENT SUPERVISOR (South East Region)
Gladstone Regional Council (Agnes Water/1770)
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155734549…/edit

8. CIVIL PROJECT ENGINEER
Golding Contractors Gladstone
http://www.golding.com.au/careers/current-vacancies/

9. CIVIL SUPERVISOR
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Civil-Supervisor-Gl…

10. POLYWELDER EOI
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Polywelder-Expressi…

11. PROJECT MANAGER EOI
McCosker Contracting
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Project-Manager-Gla…

12. CIVIL SITE AND PROJECT ENGINEERS
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Civil-Site-Project-…

13. CARPENTER
Monadelphous Gladstone
https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…

14. CRANE / SCAFFOLDING / RIGGING SUPERVISOR EOI
Monadelphous Gladstone
https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…

15. MECHANICAL FITTER
Monadelphous Gladstone
https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…

16. SCAFFOLDERS
Monadelphous Gladstone
https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…

17. SCHEDULER EOI
Monadelphous Gladstone
https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…

18. MARINA ADMINISTRATION OFFICER
Gladstone Ports Corporation
http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/RECRUITMENT_-_Advertisement_-_Mari…

19. PROCESS CONTROL SUPERINTENDENT
Gladstone Ports Corporation
http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/RECRUITMENT_-_Advertisement_-_Cont…

20. CONTRACTS ADVISOR
Gladstone Ports Corporation
http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/Advertisement_Contracts_Advisor_CO…

21. SPECIALIST CONTROL SYSTEMS ENGINEER
Gladstone Ports Corporation
http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/RECRUITMENT_-_Advertisement_-_Spec…

22. PRODUCTION PROCESS ENGINEER
Cement Australia Yarwun
https://cement-australia.workable.com/j/8B95CFD7B6

23. TANKER OPERATORS EOI
Cement Australia Yarwun
https://cement-australia.workable.com/j/4D570CF005

24. MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND EXECUTION MANAGER
Cement Australia Gladstone
https://cement-australia.workable.com/j/FD80047390

25. GRADUATE CHEMICAL ENGINEER
Southern Oil Refinery Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33665589…

26. CLIENT SERVICES OFFICER
GTC Financial Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33703241…

27. THEATRE TECHNICIAN
GECC Gladstone Regional Council
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155644411…/edit

28. AREA MANAGER
NQ cranes Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33701514…

29. MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTANT (PART TIME)
Gladstone Airports Corporation
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33692892…

30. REPLENISHMENT TEAM MEMBER
Woolworths Gladstone Valley
https://career10.successfactors.com/career…

31. DETAILER
Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33657668…

32. TRAINEESHIP- CONSERVATION AND LAND MANAGEMENT
Co Act Community Solutions Gladstone
https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2278824621…

33. DELIVERY DRIVER/YARDSMAN
Calliope
https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2271343202…

34. CASUAL DISABILITY SUPPORT WORKERS (3 POSITIONS)
Edmen Gladstone
https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2278825071…

35. ASSISTANT MANAGER
Williams Shoes
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33700714…

36. PROCESS ENGINEER
Rio Tinto 
https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…

37. PROCESS TECHNICIAN
Rio Tinto Yarwun
https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…

38. 2018 APPRENTICESHIP INTAKE - ELECTRICAL, MECHANICAL FITTER, DIESEL FITTER
BSL Boyne Island
https://pacificaluminium.applynow.net.au/…/PacAl16-2018-app…

39. CASUAL TRADES ASSISTANT
Fenner Dunlop Gladstone
http://www.fennerdunlop.com.au/…/fenner-car…/view-positions…

40. SALES ASSISTANT
Smoke Mart Gladstone
http://careers.peregrine.com.au/…/smokemart-giftbox-gladsto…

41. TEAM MEMBER
Pizza Hut Gladstone
https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGWebHost/jobdetails.aspx…

42. DRIVER
Pizza Hut Gladstone
https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGWebHost/jobdetails.aspx…

43. SHIFT MANAGER
Pizza Hut Gladstone
https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGWebHost/jobdetails.aspx…

44. PROCESS OPERATORS EOI
QAL Gladstone
http://www.qalcareers.com.au/dspJobView.cfm?jobID=2591

45. PROCESS TRAINEES
QAL Gladstone
http://www.qalcareers.com.au/dspJobView.cfm?jobID=2591

46. CASUAL SENIOR HR TRUCK DRIVER
Dirt Cheap Gladstone 
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/dirt-cheap-50-callemondah…/

47. COACH DRIVER
Workpac Gladstone
https://www.workpac.com/transport-shipping-logis…/…/1247855…

48. WORKPAC 32 REGIONAL POSITIONS AVAILABLE
https://www.workpac.com/advancedsearch.aspx…

49. CASUAL MERCHANDISER
Powerforce Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33667868…

50. MECHANICAL FIELDS SERVICE AND WORKSHOP TECHNICIANS (2 POSITIONS)
Prime Rentals Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33673950…

51. CRYOGENIC LAGGERS AND SHEET METAL WORKERS
Bellis Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33683022…

52. LEARN TO SWIM INSTRUCTORS
Lane 4 Aquatics (Gladstone Pool)
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33687348…

53. MC/HR DRIVERS EOI
Adecco Gladstone
https://www.adecco.com.au/…/expression-of-interest-…/1224274

54. EDITOR
Gladstone Observer
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33691040…

55. APPRENTICE TELECOMMUNICATIONS TECHNICIAN
CSE Comsource Gladstone
http://www.skillsroad.com.au/…/apprentice-telecommunication…

56. CAR CARE/AFTER MARKET SALES CONSULTANT
Motor One Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33678554…

57. VALVE TECHNICIAN
Score Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33663017…

58. HEAVY DIESEL MECHANIC
Toll People Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33695146…

59. TEACHER
Autism Queensland Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33688570…

60. BOILERMAKER
MEA Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33664815…

61. AUTO ELECTRICIAN
Blomfield Excavations Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33665303…

62. HOUSEKEEPER
Uni of QLD Heron Island Research Station
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33703225…

63. LABORATORY SUPERVISOR
Southern Oil Refinery
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33692574…

64. BARISTA
Say Espresso Bar Tannum Sands
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33662397…

65. MEDICAL RADIOLOGY RECEPTIONIST
Central Queensland Radiology Gladstone
https://au.indeed.com/…/Medical-Radiology-Receptionist-84fd…

66. PART TIME TRAVEL CONSULTANT
Queensland Rail Gladstone
http://careers.pageuppeople.com/…/travel-consultant-part-ti…

67. BARISTA/FRONT OF HOUSE MANAGER
The Junction Tannum Sands
http://careers.pageuppeople.com/…/travel-consultant-part-ti…

68. EXPERIENCED BACKHOE, EXCAVATOR, ELEVATING SCRAPERS, COMPACTOR AND GRADER OPERATORS
Blomfield Excavations Gladstone http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/blomfield-excavations-gla…/

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  cindi bush gladstone gladstone employment gladstone jobs gladstone unemployment

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

$55 million upgrade for Gladstone's growing port

$55 million upgrade for Gladstone's growing port

Upgrades to RG Tanna coal terminal, Fisherman's Landing in the works.

Union heavyweight joins Gladstone workers' war

A dispute over Gladstone Power Station's proposed changes to the site's Enterprise Bargaining Agreement continues.

Workers ready for protest at power station.

Four crews dispatched to Ambrose grass fire

HEADING TO THE SCENE: QFES are responding to reports of a grass fire at Ambrose (file photo).

Fire fighters are not yet on scene.

Cancer is Gladstone's biggest killer

Mary Lou Houston is battling cancer and her husband Dennis is a great support for her. She is also taking part in a special palliative care support service that may be rolled out across regional Australia.

Journalist Sherele Moody examines the impact of cancer on Gladstone.

Local Partners

WATCH: Crossroads back in business after floods, big sale

Crossroads is back and being forced to have a major refitt

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

10 of Gladstone's most worthwhile GoFundMe pages

Community love and Support is everything: Here are 10 wonderful GoFundMe pages to donate to right now.

Here are 10 wonderful Gladstone causes you can donate to.

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

SNOW WAY: Winter wonderland coming to Toowoomba

The Garden City’s Bell Street Mall will be transformed

60 Minutes to release secret Princess Diana tapes

INFIDELITY, self-harm and depression inside a seemingly fairytale marriage were the revelations that shocked the world.

Why Karl Stefanovic disappeared from Today

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

It was the disappearance that had TV audiences scratching heads

What's on the small screen this week

Maroons player Josh Papalii during the State of Origin II at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

STATE of Origin is sure to light up screens but what else is on TV?

Why Brittany Murphy's cause of death still intrigues us

Monjack was found dead at his Los Angeles home late Sunday, May 23, 2010, five months his wife, actress Brittany Murphy died, police said.

Brittany Murphy was found dead in her bathroom at 32

Miley Cyrus: ‘I had a dream that I would die live on TV’

Miley Cyrus was candid in talking about her drug habits on the Jimmy Fallon show. Picture: Youtube.

Cyrus has burst back onto the music scene

Gladdy girl the next face of Origin?

LOCAL FACE: Ashley Anderson is a national final for the Face of Origin model search.

A Gladstone model could become the next face of the Qld Maroons.

House of Cards: Is a sixth season necessary?

Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey in a scene from season five of House of Cards.

LATEST season raises the question: Is it time to end the series?

MODERN FAMILY HOME ON ELEVATED 960M2 BLOCK!

18 Cradle Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $365,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to present 18 Cradle Drive to the market! Nicely positioned on an elevated 960m2 block with sweeping views out over the...

Modern Apartment in a Great Central Location!!

1/46 Yarroon Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 3 1 Offers From...

Under instructions from Sam Freeman and Justin Walsh as Agents for the Mortgagee in Possession, Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present for sale this...

BRAND NEW HOME IN FAMILY FRIENDLY ESTATE!

48 Cornforth Crescent, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Always wanted to have your own new home, close to town in an upmarket estate at an affordable price? Now is your opportunity. This brick and rendered new home...

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 $450,000

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

SELLERS RELOCATING...PRESENTATION PERFECT...IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY

4A Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $369,000

Here is your opportunity to secure this immaculate home offering plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. Sitting high on the elevated block with a secure...

WHY WAIT......MAKE YOUR MOVE TODAY....

10 Creekview Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Located in a quiet neighbourhood in Gladstone's highly sought after Forest Springs estate is this near new low maintenance, family friendly home surrounded by...

PERFECTLY PRESENTED

10 Resolute Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $259,000

In a quiet street with lovely street appeal is 10 Resolute Street. Featuring three bedrooms all with BIR's, carpeted and new ceiling fans with the entire home...

This Is Exceptional Value For Money In The Gladstone C.B.D. + Massive Storage Options..?

Unit 4/17 Central Lane, Gladstone South 4680

House 3 1 1 NOW $175,000

This is an absolute surprise package! If you are looking for a renovated Inner-CBD Unit with an abundance of storage space then you need to inspect this property...

WOW - PRICE REDUCED TO SELL NOW!

3 Saxonvale Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $230,000

LOOKING FOR A SOLID HOME AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE, LOOK NO FURTHER Four spacious bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans, Air conditioning and ensuite to main...

HUGE 5 BEDROOM HOME IN KIN KORA...MOVE STRAIGHT IN...SELLER NEEDS IT SOLD

6 Wilga Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 2 $225,000

This is a MUST SEE family home that's situated in a good location in Kin Kora. The home has undergone a transformation with all the living on the ground floor. ...

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Failed Gladstone housing estate blocks selling for dirt cheap

Gladstone Green: 23 lots going up for auction in failed estate development.

Cheap blocks for sale at New Auckland.

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!