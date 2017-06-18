68 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

WITH UNEMPLOYMENT a growing problem in the region - jumping to 6.7% in the March quarter - an increasing number of Gladstone locals are on the hunt for work.
Councillor Cindi Bush today took the opportunity to compile a list of job opportunities being advertised on a variety of platforms - all accepting applications right now.
"I thought it was a good thing to do, because a lot of people when they become unemployed have to down-size their internet plan and going through all the different pages can use a lot of data," Cr Bush told The Observer.
"These aren't the only jobs available, so people should have a look through here but also make sure they check all the other different agencies and sites including Workpac, Engage, Downer, Manpower.
"I also haven't included all the FIFO jobs, so people should keep an eye out for those as well."
LIST | Gladstone region jobs on offer
1. ADMINISTRATION OFFICER
Gladstone Regional Council
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155635906…/edit
2. EVENTS ASSISTANT
GECC Gladstone Regional Council
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155664833…/edit
3. GANGER
Gladstone Regional Council
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155676347…/edit
4. GANGER
Gladstone Regional Council (Miriam Vale Depot)
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155677095…/edit
5. LABOURER
Gladstone Regional Council
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155645464…/edit
6. RECORDS MANAGEMENT OFFICER
Gladstone Regional Council (Calliope)
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155664719…/edit
7. PARKS AND ENVIRONMENT SUPERVISOR (South East Region)
Gladstone Regional Council (Agnes Water/1770)
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155734549…/edit
8. CIVIL PROJECT ENGINEER
Golding Contractors Gladstone
http://www.golding.com.au/careers/current-vacancies/
9. CIVIL SUPERVISOR
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Civil-Supervisor-Gl…
10. POLYWELDER EOI
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Polywelder-Expressi…
11. PROJECT MANAGER EOI
McCosker Contracting
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Project-Manager-Gla…
12. CIVIL SITE AND PROJECT ENGINEERS
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Civil-Site-Project-…
13. CARPENTER
Monadelphous Gladstone
https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…
14. CRANE / SCAFFOLDING / RIGGING SUPERVISOR EOI
Monadelphous Gladstone
https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…
15. MECHANICAL FITTER
Monadelphous Gladstone
https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…
16. SCAFFOLDERS
Monadelphous Gladstone
https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…
17. SCHEDULER EOI
Monadelphous Gladstone
https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…
18. MARINA ADMINISTRATION OFFICER
Gladstone Ports Corporation
http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/RECRUITMENT_-_Advertisement_-_Mari…
19. PROCESS CONTROL SUPERINTENDENT
Gladstone Ports Corporation
http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/RECRUITMENT_-_Advertisement_-_Cont…
20. CONTRACTS ADVISOR
Gladstone Ports Corporation
http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/Advertisement_Contracts_Advisor_CO…
21. SPECIALIST CONTROL SYSTEMS ENGINEER
Gladstone Ports Corporation
http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/RECRUITMENT_-_Advertisement_-_Spec…
22. PRODUCTION PROCESS ENGINEER
Cement Australia Yarwun
https://cement-australia.workable.com/j/8B95CFD7B6
23. TANKER OPERATORS EOI
Cement Australia Yarwun
https://cement-australia.workable.com/j/4D570CF005
24. MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND EXECUTION MANAGER
Cement Australia Gladstone
https://cement-australia.workable.com/j/FD80047390
25. GRADUATE CHEMICAL ENGINEER
Southern Oil Refinery Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33665589…
26. CLIENT SERVICES OFFICER
GTC Financial Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33703241…
27. THEATRE TECHNICIAN
GECC Gladstone Regional Council
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29155644411…/edit
28. AREA MANAGER
NQ cranes Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33701514…
29. MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTANT (PART TIME)
Gladstone Airports Corporation
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33692892…
30. REPLENISHMENT TEAM MEMBER
Woolworths Gladstone Valley
https://career10.successfactors.com/career…
31. DETAILER
Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33657668…
32. TRAINEESHIP- CONSERVATION AND LAND MANAGEMENT
Co Act Community Solutions Gladstone
https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2278824621…
33. DELIVERY DRIVER/YARDSMAN
Calliope
https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2271343202…
34. CASUAL DISABILITY SUPPORT WORKERS (3 POSITIONS)
Edmen Gladstone
https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2278825071…
35. ASSISTANT MANAGER
Williams Shoes
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33700714…
36. PROCESS ENGINEER
Rio Tinto
https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…
37. PROCESS TECHNICIAN
Rio Tinto Yarwun
https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…
38. 2018 APPRENTICESHIP INTAKE - ELECTRICAL, MECHANICAL FITTER, DIESEL FITTER
BSL Boyne Island
https://pacificaluminium.applynow.net.au/…/PacAl16-2018-app…
39. CASUAL TRADES ASSISTANT
Fenner Dunlop Gladstone
http://www.fennerdunlop.com.au/…/fenner-car…/view-positions…
40. SALES ASSISTANT
Smoke Mart Gladstone
http://careers.peregrine.com.au/…/smokemart-giftbox-gladsto…
41. TEAM MEMBER
Pizza Hut Gladstone
https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGWebHost/jobdetails.aspx…
42. DRIVER
Pizza Hut Gladstone
https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGWebHost/jobdetails.aspx…
43. SHIFT MANAGER
Pizza Hut Gladstone
https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGWebHost/jobdetails.aspx…
44. PROCESS OPERATORS EOI
QAL Gladstone
http://www.qalcareers.com.au/dspJobView.cfm?jobID=2591
45. PROCESS TRAINEES
QAL Gladstone
http://www.qalcareers.com.au/dspJobView.cfm?jobID=2591
46. CASUAL SENIOR HR TRUCK DRIVER
Dirt Cheap Gladstone
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/dirt-cheap-50-callemondah…/
47. COACH DRIVER
Workpac Gladstone
https://www.workpac.com/transport-shipping-logis…/…/1247855…
48. WORKPAC 32 REGIONAL POSITIONS AVAILABLE
https://www.workpac.com/advancedsearch.aspx…
49. CASUAL MERCHANDISER
Powerforce Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33667868…
50. MECHANICAL FIELDS SERVICE AND WORKSHOP TECHNICIANS (2 POSITIONS)
Prime Rentals Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33673950…
51. CRYOGENIC LAGGERS AND SHEET METAL WORKERS
Bellis Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33683022…
52. LEARN TO SWIM INSTRUCTORS
Lane 4 Aquatics (Gladstone Pool)
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33687348…
53. MC/HR DRIVERS EOI
Adecco Gladstone
https://www.adecco.com.au/…/expression-of-interest-…/1224274
54. EDITOR
Gladstone Observer
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33691040…
55. APPRENTICE TELECOMMUNICATIONS TECHNICIAN
CSE Comsource Gladstone
http://www.skillsroad.com.au/…/apprentice-telecommunication…
56. CAR CARE/AFTER MARKET SALES CONSULTANT
Motor One Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33678554…
57. VALVE TECHNICIAN
Score Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33663017…
58. HEAVY DIESEL MECHANIC
Toll People Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33695146…
59. TEACHER
Autism Queensland Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33688570…
60. BOILERMAKER
MEA Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33664815…
61. AUTO ELECTRICIAN
Blomfield Excavations Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33665303…
62. HOUSEKEEPER
Uni of QLD Heron Island Research Station
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33703225…
63. LABORATORY SUPERVISOR
Southern Oil Refinery
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33692574…
64. BARISTA
Say Espresso Bar Tannum Sands
https://www.seek.com.au/job/33662397…
65. MEDICAL RADIOLOGY RECEPTIONIST
Central Queensland Radiology Gladstone
https://au.indeed.com/…/Medical-Radiology-Receptionist-84fd…
66. PART TIME TRAVEL CONSULTANT
Queensland Rail Gladstone
http://careers.pageuppeople.com/…/travel-consultant-part-ti…
67. BARISTA/FRONT OF HOUSE MANAGER
The Junction Tannum Sands
http://careers.pageuppeople.com/…/travel-consultant-part-ti…
68. EXPERIENCED BACKHOE, EXCAVATOR, ELEVATING SCRAPERS, COMPACTOR AND GRADER OPERATORS
Blomfield Excavations Gladstone http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/blomfield-excavations-gla…/